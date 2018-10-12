Vanessa McCagg as Meg, (on left) Rebecca Lozinski as Becky (Babe), and Alicia Maedel as Lenny, rehearse a scene from Crimes of the Heart. (Contributed photo).

CAT presents Crimes of the Heart, a prescient tale of three southern sisters

The black comedy starts on Oct. 26 in Red Deer

The #MeToo movement, a focus on mental health, and the public scrutiny of private lives were all written into Central Alberta Theatre’s first dinner theatre play of the season.

Despite topical, 21st century themes, the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning play Crimes of the Heart, was actually conceived in the mid-1970s.

The dark comedy by U.S. playwright Beth Henley — which opens on Oct. 26 at the Black Knight Inn —still has a prescient plot could have been pulled from today’s headlines, said CAT director Craig Scott.

The action begins just after Babe, the youngest Magrath sister, shoots her abusive husband. This brings her two siblings running back to their hometown of Hazelhurst Mississippi to offer their not-always-helpful support.

Since Babe’s injured spouse is a senator, the incident also brings the media rushing to their doorstep. Scott believes this precipitates the invasive age of social media, where nothing is private if posted on Facebook or Twitter.

As Babe fears being sent to a mental institution, her sisters reminisce about their troubled past, including their mother’s suicide.

The mental health theme is close to Scott’s heart since his 21-year-old son takes medication for schizophrenia and blogs about his experiences. This kind of openness about mental health problems has only been happening for the past few years, and Scott is pleased to present a play that will serve up a few more talking points.

But lest anyone think they’re in for a sobering evening, Scott stresses there are a lot of laughs in the play — conveyed by the dysfunctional Magrath sisters. (The roles were memorably played in the 1980s movie by Diane Keaton, Jessica Lange and Sissy Spacek.)

Craig feels “fortunate” to have a strong cast that is pushing to create authentic emotions on stage: Alicia Maedel is clueless Lenny, Vanessa McCagg is Meg, the sister who escaped to Hollywood, and Rebecca Lozinski is the luck-less Becky (Babe).

He hopes audience members enjoy the odd-ball, comedic family dynamics.

But Scott also hopes this play will help people stretch their understanding. “I hope it leads them to question life… We shouldn’t assume we know what everyone is going through.” The ones who outwardly look fine are often the ones silently hurting, he added.

The show runs to Nov. 10. Tickets are from the Black Knight Ticket Centre.


lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Justin Bieber hometown exhibit extended for another year after breaking records

Just Posted

Red Deer RCMP traffic stop turns up weapons arsenal

A loaded rifle and handgun, knives and bear spray found in suspicious vehicle

Stettler County declares agricultural disaster

Dry spring and wet fall have plagued farmers and delayed harvest

Red Deer River Naturalists maps out bird watching hotspots

Annual banquet on Oct. 26 features award-winning geologist and author Dale Leckie

Two pedestrians injured in Alberta over Thanksgiving

Police focus on pedestrian safety

Wind warning issued for Central Alberta

A wind warning is in effect for much of Central Alberta, including… Continue reading

Millions announced to upgrade Dickson Dam

Spillways to be upgraded for better flood protection

British designers made Eugenie’s wedding dress

LONDON — Princess Eugenie wore a gown designed by Peter Pilotto and… Continue reading

Manhattan DA drops part of Weinstein case

New York City prosecutors abandoned part of their sexual assault case against… Continue reading

Global business leaders suspend ties with Saudi Arabia

LONDON — Global business leaders are reassessing their ties with Saudi Arabia,… Continue reading

Final report released on Air Canada near miss at San Francisco airport

Safety officials say a near collision of airliners in San Francisco last… Continue reading

Be careful: Heading abroad in the legal cannabis era could harsh your buzz

OTTAWA — “No cannabis at border crossings.” The signs posted on the… Continue reading

Freeland announces new Canadian consul general posts for Detroit, Los Angeles

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland has filled two new senior… Continue reading

Once vowing not to record anymore, Elvis Costello is back

NEW YORK — Besides the fact that he’s still here, Elvis Costello’s… Continue reading

UK Time’s Up fund gives $1.3 million to women’s groups

LONDON — A fund set up by British celebrities as part of… Continue reading

Most Read