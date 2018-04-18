Catch Some Girls in Red Deer from Friday to May 5

Follow Guy’s journey as he searches for his former girlfriends on the eve of his wedding day in Some Girls, coming to the Memorial Centre in Red Deer Friday.

Central Alberta Theatre presents the dramatic play, by playwright Neil LaBute, based in New York. The play stars Guy, who is trying to make things right with his exes, so he can find closure.

Red Deer’s Albertus Koett directed the play, with five Central Alberta cast members.

Koett said directing the play has been “a nice challenge.”

“It handles some very real-world topics,” he said, such as male privilege and relationships.

Koett hopes the play sparks conversations about the roles people play in relationships.

Guy, a writer in the play, has also written about his past relationships and believes that he owns the stories. But that may not be what his former partners believe, said Koett.

“Who owns that is one of the big questions.”

Some Girls will be featured at the Nickle Studio at the Memorial Centre in Red Deer from Friday to May 5. Tickets can be purchased at the Black Knight ticket centre.


