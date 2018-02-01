CBC launches new comedy ‘Crawford’ digitally first, TV later

CBC launches new comedy ‘Crawford’ digitally first, TV later

“Crawford,” a new CBC comedy that begins streaming this Friday. (Canadian Press photo)

Whether it’s the father “Dre” on “Black-ish,” “Appa” on “Kim’s Convenience,” or especially Homer Simpson on “The Simpsons,” when sitcom dads talk, nobody seems to listen.

Here then is a novel TV twist: a dad who cannot talk but won’t be ignored.

That’s the deal on “Crawford,” a new CBC comedy that begins streaming this Friday. All 12 episodes can be binged before the show is broadcast this summer on the main network, making this CBC’s first major series to launch first digitally.

Owen (played by John Carroll Lynch) is a former police chief who lost his ability to speak when he was shot in the head in the line of duty. He communicates, however, by typing words on his smartphone that are read aloud by a computerized voice.

Jill Hennessy plays his adored yet openly unfaithful wife Cynthia, who’s also a celebrated cereal company executive. Kyle Mac plays Don, a fallen rocker turned raccoon whisperer. Alice Moran plays Don’s long-suffering older sister and Daniel Davis Yang plays his weird younger brother. The street they live on? Crawford.

The series was co-created by Nova Scotia native Mike Clattenburg, the driving force behind “Trailer Park Boys.” He worked with Mike O’Neill, half of the ’90s-rock duo the Inbreds who went on to co-write ”Trailer Park Boys: Don’t Legalize It” with Clattenburg.

At a CBC press launch late last year in Toronto, Clattenburg said the intention going in was to “write something that would attract some big fish and catch us some actors who would be interested in playing unique roles.”

Not every Hollywood agent, however, took the bait. Some were reluctant, for example, to recommend a non-speaking role to their actor clients.

“When does the character start to talk?” some asked. “Never,” was the answer.

Lynch, however, grasped the challenge as soon as he read the script. “Hell yes,” was his response.

“Physical comedy is something I really aspire to,” says the Colorado native, who first came to prominence through his role as police officer Marge Gunderson’s painter-husband in the 1996 Coen brothers feature “Fargo.”

Too often, he feels, physical comedy is relegated to fleeting sight gags. Lynch longed for an opportunity to do physical shtick that was character driven.

While it seems as if he would never have to memorize a line, Lynch says knowing the words are key to his physical performance.

He’s mindful of the long history of inarticulate fathers on TV sitcoms, especially, he says, dads who are emotionally unexpressive.

“Ed O’Neill’s character on ‘Modern Family’ has some of these tendencies,” says Lynch. “He doesn’t know how to express himself emotionally.”

What’s interesting about Owen, says Lynch, is that “this father can’t speak at all, yet he is very emotionally articulate. You know exactly how he is feeling about everything.”

The other reason he likes this conceit? “Quite frankly,” he says, “having the mechanical voice is a licence to steal every scene in the show.”

His co-stars, however, don’t surrender their screen moments easily. Hennessy, an Edmonton native best known for her years on American network shows “Law & Order” and “Crossing Jordan,” walks the line as a sweet and caring mom who has an open, extra-marital affair with a beefy hunk.

“I’ve never seen that relationship before on any show,” says Lynch, calling it, “the blithe acceptance of infidelity.”

Mac’s character, sort of a prodigal son in eye shadow, eventually helps dad round up the critters who have crawled into the walls of the family home.

“They were adorable,” says Mac, who bonded with lead raccoon Maria.

“These are show raccoons,” kidded Lynch. “Maria is in the top 5,000 on the IMDb pro charts.”

Previous story
Marty Stuart planning country music museum in Mississippi

Just Posted

Pipelines, not carbon taxes, bigger factor in energy competitivess: report

OTTAWA — Canada’s oil and gas producers are struggling to stay competitive… Continue reading

Watch: Fire destroys work building on Meinema Farms, west of Lacombe

No injuries reported

WATCH: Five Red Deerians died of drug overdoses in January while 88 others were saved

Rising stats show that street opioids are getting stronger

Notley says B.C. will face consequences over plan to ban increased oil shipments

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says there will be consequences for British Columbia… Continue reading

Snow plowing in Red Deer begins Monday

Residents encouraged to sign up for snow zone alerts

WATCH: Five Red Deerians died of drug overdoses in January while 88 others were saved

Rising stats show that street opioids are getting stronger

Underdog Eagles trying to pull off historic comeback story

America loves comeback stories, the last-to-first variety that features new stars, big… Continue reading

CBC launches new comedy ‘Crawford’ digitally first, TV later

CBC launches new comedy ‘Crawford’ digitally first, TV later

Harry Potter audiobook can improve focus on long, boring drives: study

Harry Potter’s power appears to extend beyond the page, as recent Canadian… Continue reading

Report: Women unnecessarily suffering from heart disease due to lack of research

OTTAWA — A new report from the Heart and Stroke Foundation says… Continue reading

Development in Canadian Arctic lags behind other northern regions: think tank

An international affairs think tank says economic development in Canada’s Arctic is… Continue reading

28 Russians have Olympic doping bans lifted

MOSCOW — Twenty-eight Russian athletes had their Olympic doping bans overturned Thursday,… Continue reading

AP Exclusive: Dozens buried in mass graves confirmed by AP

BALUKHALI REFUGEE CAMP, Bangladesh — The faces of the men half-buried in… Continue reading

Bakers, grocers involved in 16-year price-fixing conspiracy: Competition Bureau

At least $1.50 has been artificially baked into the price of a… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month