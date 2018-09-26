CBS to open film and television production hub in Mississauga, Ont. by mid-2019

TORONTO — U.S. entertainment company CBS Television Studios will open a television and film production hub just outside Toronto next year.

The company says the hub will include six sound stages, production offices and other support facilities.

CBS says the 260,000 square-foot facility will be located in Mississauga and is due to open in mid-2019.

The company is promising the hub will bring hundreds of new jobs to the region and help expand its roster of television programming across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms.

The studio says it currently produces 63 series, including “Jane the Virgin,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “Hawaii Five-0,” “The Good Fight” and “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

It shoots “Star Trek: Discovery” and “In the Dark” in Toronto, but has several other productions in Canada, including one for the reboot of “Charmed.”

