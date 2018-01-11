The Bull Skit crew will perform three Best Of shows Jan. 25-27 at the Scott Block Theatre in Red Deer. (Advocate file photo)

Celebrating 10 years of Bull Skit Comedy

Bull Skit Comedy is set to celebrate 10 years of laughter in Red Deer.

Jenna Goldade, artistic director, created the improv and sketch comedy troupe in 2008.

“It’s very crazy to think about how much it’s grown,” said Goldade. “It started out with like five people who wanted to do a show and it’s turned into like 40 people between volunteers, techs and cast members.”

Bull Skit’s 10th season began in May with SketchFest.

The troupe will celebrate 10 years of comedy Jan. 25-27 at the Scott Block Theatre. The show will feature some of the best sketches in Bull Skit Comedy history.

“It’s really fun to go back and look at all of our best stuff,” said Goldade. “It’s nice to bring sketches back because we’ve written over 400 sketches over the years.”

Alumni Paul Sutherland will return for the show to play “iconic characters” he’s done in the past, Goldade added. Some of those characters include Drunk Batman and Robot Boyfriend.

Another series of “Best Of” shows will run March 29-31 – alumni Christopher Schulz and Blaine Newton will perform in those shows.

There will also be Calf Skit Comedy matinee shows Jan. 27 and 28 for children. The show features an improvised re-telling of Robin Hood.

Before Bull Skit can get to those shows, it will have an improvised soap opera, St. Liberty’s Academy for Boys, Jan. 12 and 19 at Centennial Theatre.

The group has experimented with new ideas this season, Goldade said. There has been a late night variety show, an improvised musical and there will be an improvised superhero show in March.

“We’re always looking to try new things with our shows.

“We’re looking towards doing bigger projects, like the musical, but we’re going to keep our small, fun improv shows as well,” said Goldade.

The season will wrap up in May. There will then be a summer series which normally features European guest performers – there were performers from Amsterdam and Finland last year.

“The past 10 years have been so fun and excited and we’re excited to see what’s next as we grow and evolve.

“We just want people to keep coming and laughing with us. We want to keep doing what we love doing, which is improv in this community,” said Goldade.

More information can be found at www.bullskitcomedy.com.


