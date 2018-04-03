John Young is dancing with Jodie Liptak as part of the Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off 2018 on April 14. Photo supplied.

Celebrity dancer John Young ready to shine

Dancer: Born and raised in Red Deer, John Young, has a strong passion for everything Central Alberta including the arts, culture and economy. Having sat on various boards including the Red Deer College’s Affairs of the Arts and the 2019 Canada Winter Games Investment and Finance committee, he has a deep appreciation for non-profit fund development.

Partner: Jodie Liptak

1. How would you describe yourself as a dancer before this experience?

I have no background in dance so I would say “a poor dancer”

2. What was the most challenging part you overcame/hope to overcome?

Learning to dance. I grew up playing many sports but none compare to dance. Learning to think and move differently

3. What is the best quality about your dance partner?

Eager and dedicated. Jody is a consummate professional and both our goals are to take home the trophy

4. What would you like others to know about this experience?

It’s harder than it looks!

5. Do you watch Dancing with the Stars?

I began watching this year. When the launch occurred I started watching in panic.

