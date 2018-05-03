Celine Dion releases ‘Deadpool 2’ song and music video, ‘Ashes’

TORONTO — Celine Dion has released a new song and music video for the “Deadpool 2” soundtrack that combines heart and humour.

“Ashes” starts off on a sombre note, with the Quebec native singing at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas about dreams going up in smoke.

She’s seen onstage at The Colosseum in a flowing light-blue gown as images from the superhero comedy flash onscreen.

Dion’s powerful pipes are in full effect as she belts out the chorus, “Let beauty come out of ashes.”

At the end, “Deadpool” star and fellow Canadian Ryan Reynolds appears in the theatre in character.

He first praises her singing and then tells her in typical “Deadpool” deadpan humour that her performance was too good for the film.

“This is ‘Deadpool 2,’ not ‘Titanic.’ You’re at, like, an 11 — we need to get you down to a five, five 1/2, tops. Just phone it in,’” says Deadpool.

“Listen, this thing only goes to 11, so beat it, Spiderman,’” responds Dion, gesturing to her throat.

“Deadpool 2” director David Leitch also helmed the music video.

The film and the soundtrack launch on May 18.

“Over the years I’ve received incredible songs and I’ve been involved in fun projects,” Dion said Thursday on her social media accounts.

“‘Ashes’ is one of those songs and ‘Deadpool 2’ is off-the-charts! Take the most insane ride of your life when ‘Deadpool 2’ opens on May 18 … you’ll be laughing your “ashes” off!”

Ryan Reynolds also posted on social media about the music video, simply writing “Showtime, Mama,” along with a link to it.

Celine Dion releases 'Deadpool 2' song and music video, 'Ashes'

Most Read

