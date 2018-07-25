Central Alberta country music artist Gord Bamford nominated for CCMAs

He hopes to win the fans’ choice award

Gord Bamford in the new video for his song “Dive Bar,” filmed by Surrey-based director Stephano Barberis. (photo: youtube.com)

Lacombe’s Gord Bamford is nominated for three Canadian Country Music Awards this year, but his eyes are set on one award.

Bamford’s nominations are: Apple Music Fans’ Choice Award, Male Artist of the Year, and Record Producer of the Year along with Phil O’Donnell for Neon Smoke album.

Bamford said he has never won the fans choice award at the CCMAs.

“Fans choice would be a pretty good one to take home, it’s something I’ve nominated for before, but never won that award yet.”

Bamford plans to be at the awards night in Hamilton, Ont., on September 9.

The country artist is excited about his recently released single called Dive Bar.

His latest album Neon Smoke was released in March and “it’s as good as we ever had and it seems to be doing well all over Canada and Australia, U.S., and Europe,” he said.

In the Apple Music Fans’ Choice Award Bamford is nominated along with Alberta native High Valley, Brett Kissel, among other Canadian artists such as Shania Twain, Dean Brody and Tim Hicks.

Bamford said the Canadian country music scene is “strong than it’s ever been right now,” referring to both the talent and fan base.

Alberta-based Nice Horse with at least one band member from Central Alberta, Katie Marie, has been nominated for the Interactive Artist or Group of the Year Award at the CCMAs.

In the Male Artist of the Year category, Bamford is nominated among Kelowna, B.C. native Chad Brownlee, Langley native Dallas Smith, and Edmonton native Bobby Wills and Kissel.

Nominations for the Female Artist of the Year category are: Calgary native Lindsay Ell, B.C. native Madeline Merlo, Saskatchewan born Jess Moskaluke, Ontario native Meghan Patrick, and Twain.

For a full list of nominations, and to vote for your favourite artist visit ccma.org.



mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com

