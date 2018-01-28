WATCH: Central Alberta Country music fans enjoy free performances at Parkland Mall

Krissy Feniak, Alberta Country music artist performed live at Parkland Mall Sunday afternoon as part of Fan Fest event hosted by ACMA. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

Central Alberta Country music fans enjoyed free performances by eight Alberta artists at the Parkland Mall Sunday.

Fan Fest was part of the Alberta Country Music events line up over the weekend.

The Dirt Road Angels, Midnight Lights, Michela Sheedy, Krissy Feniak, Trevor Panczak, Drew Gregory, Andrea Nixon and Tanya Ryan took to the stage at 1:30 p.m.

Laura Fraser, one of the ACMA board members, said the concert is for up and coming artists as well as established artists.

Fans were able to meet and greet with the artists after their performances.

“It’s a great opportunity for fans to connect with the artist, develop more of a personal relationship with them, see them perform acoustically,” said Fraser.

The event provides Alberta Country musicians a platform to perform on, said Fraser.

Fan Fest has been part of the ACMA events line up for three years.

The seventh annual ACMA awards night is at Sheraton Red Deer Hotel Sunday night.



mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com

