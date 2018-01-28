Krissy Feniak, Alberta Country music artist performed live at Parkland Mall Sunday afternoon as part of Fan Fest event hosted by ACMA. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

WATCH: Central Alberta Country music fans enjoy free performances at Parkland Mall

Central Alberta Country music fans enjoyed free performances by eight Alberta artists at the Parkland Mall Sunday.

Fan Fest was part of the Alberta Country Music events line up over the weekend.

The Dirt Road Angels, Midnight Lights, Michela Sheedy, Krissy Feniak, Trevor Panczak, Drew Gregory, Andrea Nixon and Tanya Ryan took to the stage at 1:30 p.m.

Laura Fraser, one of the ACMA board members, said the concert is for up and coming artists as well as established artists.

Fans were able to meet and greet with the artists after their performances.

“It’s a great opportunity for fans to connect with the artist, develop more of a personal relationship with them, see them perform acoustically,” said Fraser.

The event provides Alberta Country musicians a platform to perform on, said Fraser.

Fan Fest has been part of the ACMA events line up for three years.

The seventh annual ACMA awards night is at Sheraton Red Deer Hotel Sunday night.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Michela Sheedy, Alberta Country music artist performed live at Parkland Mall Sunday afternoon as part of Fan Fest hosted by ACMA. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

Previous story
Alzheimer’s story from wife of Spirit of the West singer takes stage

Just Posted

WATCH: Central Alberta Country music fans enjoy free performances at Parkland Mall

Central Alberta Country music fans enjoyed free performances by eight Alberta artists… Continue reading

Ponoka opts in to sponsor 2019 Canada Winter Games

The town hopes to split the $50,000 ask with the Ponoka Stampede Association

WATCH: Country singers tell their stories in Red Deer

Every song has a story. Country music artists took the stage Saturday… Continue reading

Canada Winter Games bid opened floodgates of sports tourism in Red Deer

Red Deer is quickly becoming a destination for sports lovers. With a… Continue reading

In Photos: Family Literacy Day in Red Deer

École Camille J. Lerouge School in Red Deer celebrated Family Literacy Day… Continue reading

WATCH: Regional ski races at Canyon Ski Resort

Skiers are racing downhill at Canyon Ski Resort this weekend. The Red… Continue reading

Opening day of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Saturday was day one of the annual Scotties Tournament of Hearts

IKEA founder Ingvar Kamprad dies at 91

‘He will be much missed and warmly remembered by his family and IKEA staff all around the world’

Federer beats Cilic in Aussie final; wins 20th major title

As Roger Federer cried while accepting his 20th Grand Slam title, Rod… Continue reading

Alzheimer’s story from wife of Spirit of the West singer takes stage

Jill Daum, wife of musician John Mann, writes ‘Forget About Tomorrow’, playing now in Victoria

The 20 best places to visit in Canada for 2018: Go north — way north

Top travel writers from vacay.ca describe this year’s picks for Canadian travel

Simulation has Central Albertans experience poverty

An upcoming event will have Central Albertans experience the hardships of families… Continue reading

NAFTA talks ‘more positive’: Signs point to emerging back-and-forth negotiation

MONTREAL — The single biggest question looming over the current round of… Continue reading

The 20 best places to visit in Canada for 2018: Go north — way north

Top travel writers from vacay.ca describe this year’s picks for Canadian travel

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month