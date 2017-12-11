Christopher Plummer’s Golden Globe nomination gets social media buzz

Canadian actor Christopher Plummer’s Golden Globe nomination for “All the Money in the World” had social media buzzing Monday.

After all, it was just over a month ago that the 87-year-old replaced Kevin Spacey as billionaire J. Paul Getty in Ridley Scott’s finished biographical drama.

Spacey was ousted from the movie in the wake of sexual assault allegations that also led to his firing from Netflix’s “House of Cards.” He had already shot his scenes and Scott was facing a six-week deadline to insert Plummer into the film in time for its Dec. 25 release.

Plummer was nominated for best actor in a supporting role along with Willem Dafoe (“The Florida Project,”) Armie Hammer (“Call Me by Your Name”), Richard Jenkins (“The Shape of Water”) and Sam Rockwell (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”).

The Toronto native has been nominated for several Golden Globes in the past, winning one in 2012 for “Beginners,” which also earned him an Oscar for best supporting actor.

“Interesting that voters had time to see that Christopher Plummer performance that was completed just weeks ago,” tweeted actress Justine Bateman.

“Christopher Plummer nominated for Golden Globe for role he shot a month ago. Some kind of record?” tweeted actor Stephen Merchant.

Eric McCormack and the animated film “The Breadwinner” were among the other Canadian nominees announced Monday.

Toronto-born McCormack is nominated for best actor in a musical or comedy series for “Will and Grace.” He’s up against Anthony Anderson for “Black-ish,” Aziz Ansari for “Master of None,” Kevin Bacon for “I Love Dick,” and William H. Macy for “Shameless.”

“The Breadwinner,” a Canadian co-production produced by Angelina Jolie, is up for best animated film. Its competition includes “The Boss Baby,” “Ferdinand,” “Coco” and “Loving Vincent.”

Meanwhile, the HBO series “Big Little Lies,” directed by Montreal’s Jean-Marc Vallee, is in the running for six trophies while Guillermo del Toro’s Cold War-era fairytale “The Shape of Water, which was shot in Toronto and Hamilton, earned a leading seven nods.

Alberta-shot series “Fargo” was also nominated for TV’s best limited series or motion picture.

“The Handmaid’s Tale,” based on Canadian author Margaret Atwood’s acclaimed novel, also received several nominations, including best television drama.

Stars react to nominations for the 75th Golden Globe Awards
HBO, 'Big Little Lies' lead Globes in TV nods

