Cinematic concert wraps up RDSO’s season

A sweeping melody from the film Amadeus and a virtuosic concerto from the movie Shine will be featured in the Red Deer Symphony Orchestra’s cinematic season-closing concert.

The Breathtaking Rachmaninov show on Saturday, April 21 at the Red Deer College Arts Centre features famous works by Mozart, and the Russian composer Rachmaninov.

Mozart’s Gran Partita can be heard in the film Amadeus, as Salieri recounts his first visit with Mozart, while Rachmaninov’s Third Piano Concerto leads the young pianist in Shine towards a mental breakdown.

Edmonton pianist Tong Wang, the guest soloist, will be tackling the complicated work in grand style.

Concert-goers will also hear about the RDSO’s 2018-19 season — the professional orchestra’s 32nd year of performing in Central Alberta.

For more information, please contact the Black Knight Ticket Centre.