Coach Casey has no issue with Drake courtside, says he loves rapper’s passion

TORONTO — If there’s one member of the Toronto Raptors who might be bothered by Drake’s noisy presence courtside, it would be Dwane Casey.

But the Raptors coach, who stands directly beside Drake’s courtside seat during games, insists he loves having the Toronto rapper there.

“It’s nothing. I love it,” said Casey, who always exchanges pleasantries — usually a quick hug — with Drake before tipoff. ”No problem whatsoever with Drake and being excited and passionate. We all should be that passionate.”

Casey spoke the day after Drake exchanged words with Cleveland centre Kendrick Perkins twice during Toronto’s 113-112 overtime loss to the Cavaliers. Security intervened both times.

Casey said he had no idea about the verbal tussles until about 3 o’clock in the morning.

“I love Drake. Believe me whatever he said to Perk, I have heard a lot worse in other arenas to me,” Casey said.

When asked if the rapper had taken things too far in the heat of the game, Casey gave an emphatic no.

“He is a grown man. He understands, but I love his passion. I love it,” Casey repeated. ”He is welcome there on the sidelines saying what he is says, whatever he says. He is not saying anything that is out of line or out of whack or whatever.”

Drake, who is the Raptors’ global ambassador, exchanged words with Perkins when the inactive player passed by his courtside seat at halftime, and then after the game.

Drake later joked on Instagram about the confrontation, writing: “I just said I like the hem on his capris.”

The Cavaliers wore matching custom-made Euro-style suits to the game, with hemlines that sat above the ankle.

Previous story
Man charged with trying to extort Kevin Hart with video

Just Posted

Possible bear sighting in Lacombe County natural area

A warning sign has been posted outside of a Central Alberta natural… Continue reading

Rimbey Mounties arrest two, seek two more in connection with violent home invasion

Three people have been charged, one is still at-large and a police… Continue reading

Red Deer MP remembers late colleague as a mentor

Ontario Conservative MP Doug Brown passed away in his Parliament Hill office on Wednesday morning

WATCH: Penhold fire chief honoured for decades of work

Fighting fires is in the Penhold’s fire chief’s blood. Growing up, Jim… Continue reading

Watch: Central Alberta Humane Society prepares for kittens

Purr Program new to Red Deer and area

WATCH: Penhold fire chief honoured for decades of work

Fighting fires is in the Penhold’s fire chief’s blood. Growing up, Jim… Continue reading

Coach Casey has no issue with Drake courtside, says he loves rapper’s passion

TORONTO — If there’s one member of the Toronto Raptors who might… Continue reading

Photo: Maryview School students visit the Advocate

Grades 3 to 5 students learned about newspapers

Man who died in women’s washroom wall in Calgary mall climbed into vent

CALGARY — Police say a man whose body was found inside a… Continue reading

First death reported from E. coli-contaminated romaine lettuce as outbreak spreads

The nationwide food poisoning outbreak from E. coli-contaminated romaine lettuce has claimed… Continue reading

Man charged with trying to extort Kevin Hart with video

LOS ANGELES — A man has been charged with trying to extort… Continue reading

Nightly ramp closures coming to highway construction south of Red Deer

For three nights, the ramp from Hwy 2A to southbound Hwy 2… Continue reading

Health Canada mandates warning sticker on all prescription opioids

TORONTO — Health Canada is making warning stickers and patient information handouts… Continue reading

Air Canada agrees to give free tickets to love-struck man — with a catch

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — A love-struck Michigan man has convinced Air Canada… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month