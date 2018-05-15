Howie Mandel arrives on the red carpet at the 2017 Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 12, 2017. Just For Laughs has been sold to Howie Mandel and ICM Partners, an American talent agency. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Comedian Howie Mandel says he helped boost Meghan Markle’s public profile

MONTREAL — Comedian Howie Mandel wants to take some of the credit for helping to boost Meghan Markle’s public profile in the world.

She appeared on his TV game show “Deal or No Deal” in the past as a briefcase model.

Mandel called the show a natural stepping stone for Prince Harry’s future wife.

“I think just spending time with me kind of gets you used to what it’s like to be royalty,” he told The Canadian Press on Tuesday.

Mandel, who has not been invited to Saturday’s wedding, was in Montreal to discuss the Just For Laughs comedy festival.

He is head of an investor group that acquired the festival in March after it was put up for sale.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
ABC says ‘Roseanne’ will concentrate on family, not politics
Next story
Howie Mandel says comedy festival bigger than Gilbert Rozon

Just Posted

Food Truck Fridays returns to Red Deer at new location

Weekly summer event sets up shop in the Carnival Cinemas parking lot

Learning to be a good tenant could help Red Deer’s homeless land accommodations

Free RentSmart program offered by CMHA

Wildlife hospital seeks province’s help

Medicine River Wildlife Centre seeks cash donations

Calls to Lacombe police way up in 2017

Despite increased workload, officers made a big dent in property and person crimes

Parking illegally in Red Deer will cost more after July 1st

Only parking on street during snow plowing will cost less

WATCH: 2019 Canada Winter Games torch revealed

Red Deerians got their first look at the torch that will make… Continue reading

New Alberta parks create world’s largest boreal forest preserve: government

EDMONTON — The Alberta government says it is creating the world’s largest… Continue reading

Baby bibs, blankets contain toxins Canada banned in other products: report

Chemicals, known as PFAS, are used in non-stick surfaces and water-resistant fabrics

ABC says ‘Roseanne’ will concentrate on family, not politics

NEW YORK — Expect “Roseanne” to cool it on politics and concentrate… Continue reading

Comedian Howie Mandel says he helped boost Meghan Markle’s public profile

MONTREAL — Comedian Howie Mandel wants to take some of the credit… Continue reading

Facebook: We’re better at policing nudity than hate speech

SAN FRANCISCO — Getting rid of racist, sexist and other hateful remarks… Continue reading

7 governors sign letter backing Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and a group of… Continue reading

Prosecutor wants jail time for two men in British Columbia polygamy case

CRANBROOK, B.C. — A special prosecutor is recommending two men who were… Continue reading

Alberta court makes no changes to class-action suit against hockey league

CALGARY — Alberta’s highest court has ruled that a class-action lawsuit against… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month