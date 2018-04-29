Comedy duo apologizes for ‘Indian with STDs’ joke at Broncos tribute concert

SASKATOON — An American comedy duo is apologizing for a joke they made at a tribute concert for the Humboldt Broncos hockey team that was described as racist and inappropriate by some concertgoers.

Bruce Williams and Terry Ree, who refer to themselves as “The Indian and the White Guy,” emceed the concert in Saskatoon on Friday.

At one point, Williams sang a song to Ree which included the line “shake it for the Indian with STDs.”

Some members of the audience took to social media to express their outrage, with several reporting that they left the venue.

Williams and Ree posted on Facebook late Saturday apologizing to anyone who was offended by their routine.

They said they failed to consider the emotional nature of the event, which was billed as a tribute to remember the 16 people who died in the April 6 bus crash.

“Williams and Ree sincerely apologize to all offended by their humor at the recent show in Saskatoon,” they wrote.

“The Great Province of Saskatchewan has been under a tremendous amount of strain and heartache and we failed to take into account situational awareness and its toll on the citizens who live therein. Peace and love to all.”

