Devin Cooper sings a song after being named Artist of the Year at the Red Deer Entertainment Awards at The Krossing Saturday night. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

WATCH: Cooper, Williams big winners at second Red Deer Entertainment Awards

Devin Cooper, 21, was was named Artist of the Year Saturday at the second annual Red Deer Entertainment Awards.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Cooper. “I’ve been playing in Red Deer since I was 16, when I wasn’t even able to play in bars.”

“This last year has been very eventful for me and there’s been a ton of great support from the city,” he said.

Last summer Cooper was the main entertainment on the Stampede Float, leading the Calgary Stampede during the televised event.

A Calgary Music Awards nominee in 2016, Cooper said he isn’t too sure what’s next in his career, but he just wants to take it one step at a time.

Red Deer’s Kayla Williams, 30, said she was shocked after being named the Singer/Songwriter of the Year at Saturday’s awards at The Krossing.

“There were so many nominees who I’ve seen before and I was convinced I wasn’t winning tonight. Then they said my name and I thought, ‘What? There’s no way,’” said Williams.

Williams said when she recorded her song One More Dose earlier this year in Red Deer, she didn’t expect to be winning awards.

Williams said she would like to make an EP or album, perhaps with the help of a government grant.

“I want to get onto Alberta radio and maybe onto national radio. I’m going to work my buns off to see how far I can go,” she said.

Jesse Roads, Red Deer Entertainment Awards producer, said this year’s event was even better than the first.

“We want to recognize as much of the entertainment scene as possible,” said Roads. “It’s so important we acknowledge each other, get a night to hang out and all be in the same room.”

One new part to the awards this year was having people vote for their favourites online.

“We thought it’d be nice to have everybody have a chance to say something,” he said, adding that the online votes weren’t just part of the winner selection process.

The awards celebrated music and comedy Saturday night, but Roads said he hopes to celebrate more forms of entertainment, such as theatre, at future awards ceremonies.

“We want to diversify and keep growing … and we have to try to make it as inclusive as possible,” he said.

Planning for the third annual Red Deer Entertainment Awards is already underway.

“We’re going to spice it up a bit next year,” said Roads.

Full list of winners:

  • Group/Artist of the Year: Devin Cooper
  • Singer/Songwriter of the Year: Kayla Williams
  • New Group/Artist of the Year: Ryan Langlois
  • Tribute Show of the Year: ’89 – Nevermind Nirvane
  • Cover Band of the Year: The Klamdaggers
  • Promoters of the Year: Quan Diep, Marc Goatley, Justin Shadows and Pete Christian
  • Venue Recognition Award: Bo’s Bar and Stage
  • Open Stage Award: Pete and Dave of Supertrucker
  • Red Deer Achievement Award: Desiree Marshall
  • Red Deer Scene Award: Leah Beston
  • Comedy Achievement Award Zachary Landry, Neik Theelen and Vidi Epson
  • Comedy Recognition Award: Heritage Lanes
  • Social Contribution Award: Ryan Marchant


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Kayla Williams performs before being named Singer/Songwriter of the Year at the Red Deer Entertainment Awards at The Krossing Saturday night. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

Previous story
After outcry, Mark Wahlberg donates $1.5 million film fee

Just Posted

WATCH: Cooper, Williams big winners at second Red Deer Entertainment Awards

Devin Cooper, 21, was was named Artist of the Year Saturday at… Continue reading

Demolition work begins for Dragonfly Children’s Healing Centre in Red Deer

The first step towards a new way for the Women’s Outreach centre… Continue reading

‘Great annual snapshot:’ Bird numbers down in Waterton bird count after wildfire

WATERTON, Alta. — A Parks Canada official says a powerful wildfire that… Continue reading

City approves $300,000 to clean up homeless camps

Dozens of homeless camps sprinkled throughout city pose safety risk, says council.

Cronquist House getting repairs

Veranda will be fixed with $10,200 from Alberta Historical Resources Foundation

WATCH: Red Deer welcomes Servus Arena, the city’s newest skating rink

Ready six months early, the first blades hit the ice at the… Continue reading

Alberta elementary school teacher arrested on child porn charges

Investigators charged a 44-year-old Pincher Creek man with possessing, accessing, and distributing child pornography

Report: Health problems could arise as Alaska warms

Climate change in Alaska has the potential to create serious physical and… Continue reading

U.S. cold snap was a freak of nature, quick analysis finds

Consider this cold comfort: A quick study of the brutal American cold… Continue reading

Canadian Kennel Club seeking to add 12 more dogs to its pack

2018’s incoming class could include the Portuguese sheepdog, Tibetan mastiff, rat terrier and Spanish water dog

University of Calgary won’t expel sex offender

The University of Calgary says it has no grounds to expel student, Connor Neurauter, convicted of sex crime

UPDATED: Son and friend found guilty off killing parents and sister

Jason Klaus and Joshua Frank both guilty of three counts of first degree murder each

Ex-B.C. health minister says pot promising substitute for opioid addiction

Terry Lake oversaw the declaration of a public health emergency amid the deadly fentanyl crisis

Toronto man accused of imprisoning homeless couple and taking baby to learn his fate

Gary Willett has pleaded not guilty to assault, abduction, forcible confinement and failing to provide the necessaries of life

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month