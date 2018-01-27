Kym Simon, born and raised in Stettler, performs her song Easy Way Out at the Songwriter Series at the Sheraton Hotel in Red Deer Saturday night. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

WATCH: Country singers tell their stories in Red Deer

Every song has a story.

Country music artists took the stage Saturday night at the Sheraton Hotel in Red Deer for the 2017 Songwriter Series. At the show a handful of singers told the stories behind the tunes they’ve written.

Some of the stories shared at the event were about personal struggle, the frustration after a break-up and even just spending a night on the town.

Kym Simon, born and raised in Stettler, was one of the performers at the Songwriter Series, which was just one night before the Alberta Country Music Awards.

Artists don’t always get to share these kinds of stories, said Simon, a Female Singer of the Year nominee.

“People do wonder, ‘How in the world did you come up with that (song)?’ We like telling those stories and it’s really neat to see people’s reactions in the crowd,” Simon said.

READ MORE: Full list of Alberta Country Music Awards nominees

Simon played three songs at the Songwriter Series; Easy Way Out, which is about married couples fighting, Ladies Night Out, which is about taking a much needed night out, and You Got This, which is about believing in yourself and knowing others support you.

Joining Simon on stage were Red Deer’s Ryan Langlois, who’s nominated for Best Male Artist and Album of the Year, and Innisfail’s Devin Cooper.

“It’s very cool to see the different range of artistic stuff going on.

“I love the other artists and we’re all in this together. It’s just great to see them grow through the years because we’ve all been going at the same time,” said Simon.

Billie Hanson, Association of Country Music in Alberta interim executive director, said knowing the story behind a song makes that song better.

“With this event you get to know what state the artists were in when they were writing and you get to feel that emotion they felt when they were writing,” said Hanson.

The people who came to the show loved hearing the stories, Hanson said.

“It’s a great way for the artists to connect with the fans on a different level. This way it isn’t just, ‘I’m the artist and you’re the fan.’ They’re kind of on the same level with this,” she said.

The Alberta Country Music Awards begin at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Sheraton. There will be a Fan Fest at Parkland Mall at 1:30 p.m.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

A handful of artists performed at the Songwriter Series at the Sheraton Hotel in Red Deer Saturday night, just one night before the Alberta Country Music Awards. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Previous story
Canada’s solid presence at the Grammys: Five things to watch

Just Posted

WATCH: Country singers tell their stories in Red Deer

Every song has a story. Country music artists took the stage Saturday… Continue reading

Canada Winter Games bid opened floodgates of sports tourism in Red Deer

Red Deer is quickly becoming a destination for sports lovers. With a… Continue reading

In Photos: Family Literacy Day in Red Deer

École Camille J. Lerouge School in Red Deer celebrated Family Literacy Day… Continue reading

Most new City of Red Deer jobs in 2018 will be temporary

Canada Winter Games preparation is one of their tasks

Regional sewage line questioned

Lacombe County and Red Deer County question sewage commission’s business plan

WATCH: Regional ski races at Canyon Ski Resort

Skiers are racing downhill at Canyon Ski Resort this weekend. The Red… Continue reading

The 20 best places to visit in Canada for 2018: Go north — way north

Top travel writers from vacay.ca describe this year’s picks for Canadian travel

Simulation has Central Albertans experience poverty

An upcoming event will have Central Albertans experience the hardships of families… Continue reading

NAFTA talks ‘more positive’: Signs point to emerging back-and-forth negotiation

MONTREAL — The single biggest question looming over the current round of… Continue reading

The 20 best places to visit in Canada for 2018: Go north — way north

Top travel writers from vacay.ca describe this year’s picks for Canadian travel

Barry and Honey Sherman died in targeted double homicide: Police

The deaths of Toronto billionaire Barry Sherman and his wife Honey in… Continue reading

Man imprisoned for decades sues police, FBI after release

A Massachusetts man who spent more than three decades in prison for… Continue reading

Grammy-nominated Nova Scotian director on creating music videos with a social impact

Nova Scotian director Andy Hines still gets emotionally overwhelmed remembering the day… Continue reading

Musical Colonel: Reba McEntire to play KFC chain’s founder

The next Colonel Sanders is giving the character a little bit of… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month