Crystal Castles songwriter being investigated by police sex crimes unit

Toronto police say musician Ethan Kath, the producer and songwriter for the band Crystal Castles, is being investigated by the Sex Crimes Unit.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook says she can’t share any further information about the investigation, aside from the fact that it is ongoing, to protect the accusers’ privacy.

Legal counsel for Kath, whose birth name is Claudio Palmieri, said in a written statement that Kath never “engaged in acts with anyone under the age of consent.”

Shane Bernard says in the statement that the accusers are spreading lies “motivated by their own self interest and financial gain.”

Kath’s former bandmate Alice Glass posted a lengthy online message to fans in October, alleging she was abused by him, though police wouldn’t confirm whether it was related to the investigation.

She wrote on her website that Kath abused her dating back to when she was 15 and he was 25.

She alleges he was manipulative and controlling during a relationship that included non-consensual sex and physical and emotional abuse.

Glass says she was inspired to post the statement based on “the many courageous women” who have recently spoken out about their experiences with being abused.

“Leaving Crystal Castles was the single most difficult decision I’ve ever made — that band was everything to me. My music, my performances and my fans were all I had in the world. I gave that up and started over not because I wanted to but because I had to,” Glass wrote.

“As difficult as it was, I knew that leaving was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. It has taken me years to recover from enduring almost a decade of abuse, manipulation and psychological control. I am still recovering.”

Previous story
Maroon 5 manager Jordan Feldstein dies unexpectedly at 40

Just Posted

Mixed results for downtown Red Deer stores this Christmas

Stores in downtown Red Deer have had mixed results this Christmas season.… Continue reading

Alberta RCMP ask drivers to stay off roads

Police are asking drivers to take it easy on the roads after… Continue reading

Homeless man returns mistakenly donated diamond ring returned to B.C. woman

NANAIMO, B.C. — A cherished diamond ring has been returned to a… Continue reading

Storm leaves 120 dead, 160 missing in southern Philippines

ZAMBOANGA, Philippines — A tropical storm in the southern Philippines unleashed flash… Continue reading

Spareparts in Bower Place closing, not accepting gift cards

Spareparts in Red Deer is one of 13 stores across Canada closing January 1

WATCH: Last-minute Christmas preparations

Continue reading

Children get their last-minute requests into Santa on Friday.

Only three more sleeps to go on Friday as children meet St. Nick

Red Deer RCMP December arrests

Red Deer RCMP have arrested numerous prolific offenders since the beginning of… Continue reading

You could be eating fresh local strawberries at Christmas if this researcher has her way

Kimberly Lewers’s dream strawberry tastes like “a crystalline sugar cube,” with a… Continue reading

A Red Deer school student wins a humanitarian award scholarship

A Grade 11 Red Deer student has won A Better World’s Humanitarian… Continue reading

Online outrage after Canadian TV host kills cougar in northern Alberta

A Canadian TV personality is taking heat online after he killed a… Continue reading

Calgary man faces sexual assault charges relating to 22 alleged underage victims

Calgary man originally arrested in May faces dozens of sexual abuse charges… Continue reading

Major tax bill passes in U.S.: big consequences, big debates ahead for Canada

The United States Congress has adopted a major tax bill that has… Continue reading

Health Canada nearly doubles number of pot producers in second half of 2017

Health Canada handed out nearly as many marijuana production licences in the… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month