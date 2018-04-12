Cumberbatch to bring ‘Letters Live’ to NYC

NEW YORK — Benedict Cumberbatch is back to reading passionate emotional letters onstage, this time in New York City.

The British actor was one of many celebs who have taken part over the years in “Letters Live,” which originated from London. Stars are given letters with highly emotional material to read, and they don’t know what they’re going to be reading until moments before they hit the stage.

The letters have come from the likes of Gandhi, Elvis Presley, James Baldwin and other luminaries.

Cumberbatch is the first confirmed performer for the New York debut of the event, to be held May 18-19 at Town Hall.

Proceeds from the event will go to two charities.

The Associated Press

Previous story
Mitzi Shore, whose club was a comedy mecca, dies at 87

Just Posted

‘Lost my best friend:’ Family celebrates birthday of youngest bus crash victim

MONTMARTRE, Sask. — Adam Herold was known in Saskatchewan as a hockey… Continue reading

The first of 16. Funeral for play-by-play announcer of Humboldt Broncos

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — A broadcaster in his first year as a play-by-play… Continue reading

Notley ‘a little bit more convinced’ about federal action on Trans Mountain

OTTAWA — Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says Ottawa has promised specific action… Continue reading

Second Cup sets its sight on converting some coffee shops into pot dispensaries

TORONTO — Second Cup wants to convert some of its coffee shops… Continue reading

Sylvan Lake cannabis bylaws receive mixed reaction at open house

Proposed cannabis bylaws in Sylvan Lake received a mixed reaction. The town… Continue reading

Updated: Fire crews put out house fire in north Red Deer

A young couple and their baby are safe after a fire damaged their home Wednesday afternoon

FIFA asked to expand World Cup to 48 teams for Qatar in 2022

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — The governing body of South American soccer has… Continue reading

Drama in 200: Hughes DQd; Miller-Uibo wins women’s title

GOLD COAST, Australia — The expected duel between Olympic champions was a… Continue reading

Cumberbatch to bring ‘Letters Live’ to NYC

NEW YORK — Benedict Cumberbatch is back to reading passionate emotional letters… Continue reading

PHOTO: Red Deerians showed their support for Humboldt victims by wearing hockey jerseys on Thursday.

Red Deerians are showing their support for the victims of last week’s… Continue reading

Mitzi Shore, whose club was a comedy mecca, dies at 87

LOS ANGELES — Mitzi Shore, owner of the Los Angeles club the… Continue reading

Zuckerberg testimony reveals lawmaker confusion on Facebook

WASHINGTON — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg acknowledged Wednesday that regulation of social… Continue reading

As royal wedding nears, brands benefit from ‘Meghan effect’

LONDON — Canadian fashion designer Bojana Sentaler stared at her television on… Continue reading

In photos: 130 Central Albertans help with Point in Time Homeless Count

About 130 volunteers gathered at a Red Deer church Wednesday evening for… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month