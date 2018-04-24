‘Death Road to Canada’ game release on hold due to Toronto van attack

TORONTO — Wednesday’s scheduled console release of the video game “Death Road to Canada” has been delayed due to Monday’s horrific van attack in Toronto.

London-based Ukiyo Publishing says it has put the game’s release on hold because of the rampage that killed 10 pedestrians and injured 15 others.

“We feel it would be deeply inappropriate to launch the game at such a time,” Paul Hann, managing director of Ukiyo Publishing, said Tuesday in a statement.

“We would like to express our deepest condolences to everyone affected by the tragic events in Toronto.”

Hann added “that releasing a game with this name two days later would have been insensitive for those directly and indirectly involved in the event.”

“Death Road to Canada” players “have to manage a car full of jerks as they explore cities, find weird people, and face up to 500 zombies at once,” says the website.

In some scenes, seen in a Ukiyo YouTube video, a van and other vehicles plough through hordes of zombies.

Players also have to attack zombies using various weapons in the middle of the road and on sidewalks, among other places.

Rocketcat Games developed the game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Ukiyo says the game will remain unchanged between now and its new release date, which hasn’t been determined.

The publisher is working with the platform holders on a suitable release date.

On Monday afternoon, a man allegedly drove a van down a busy stretch of sidewalk on Yonge Street in Toronto’s north end.

Alek Minassian, 25, of Richmond Hill, Ont., was apprehended by police without incident. He is charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder.

