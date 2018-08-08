“Destroyer” starring Nicole Kidman will be among 12 feature films screening in the Toronto International Film Festival’s international Platform program. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

‘Destroyer’ with Nicole Kidman in Toronto film festival’s Platform prize program

TORONTO — A crime thriller starring Nicole Kidman and Regina native Tatiana Maslany will compete for a $25,000 jury prize at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival.

“Destroyer,” directed by Karyn Kusama, will be among 12 feature films screening in the festival’s international Platform program.

It stars Kidman as a police detective dealing with the repercussions of a dark undercover assignment from her past.

Other films competing for the prize include “Her Smell” by Alex Ross Perry, starring Elisabeth Moss, Amber Heard, and Cara Delevingne.

Meanwhile, Patricia Clarkson is among the stars of “Out of Blue” by Carol Morley, and Jamie Bell stars in “Donnybrook” by Tim Sutton.

Now in its fourth year, the Platform program features works that have high artistic merit and a strong directorial vision.

Previous titles that have screened as part of the program include Pablo Larrain’s “Jackie” and Barry Jenkins’ “Moonlight.”

A three-person international jury will announce the winner on the last day of the fest, which runs Sept. 6 to 16.

The rest of this year’s Platform program comprises:

— “Angelo” by Markus Schleinzer

— “Cities of Last Things” by Ho Wi Ding

— “The Good Girls” by Alejandra Marquez Abella

— “The Innocent” by Simon Jaquemet

— “Jessica Forever” by Caroline Poggi and Jonathan Vinel

— “Mademoiselle de Joncquieres” by Emmanuel Mouret

— “The River” by Emir Baigazin

— “Rojo” by Benjamin Naishtat

