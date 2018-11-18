Disney details new ‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’ attractions

ORLANDO, Fla. — “Star Wars” fans will soon be able to pilot the Millennium Falcon and face off against Kylo Ren in battle.

Disney on Saturday announced some details of the new “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” lands, opening in 2019. It also announced that composer John Williams, creator of the classic “Star Wars” themes, is writing new music for the “Galaxy’s Edge” attractions, and shared a sneak preview.

The two signature attractions of the “lands” now under construction will be “Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run,” in which guests can take the controls in three different roles, and “Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance,” offering an “epic battle” between the First Order and the Resistance.

The attractions are to open at Disneyland Resort in summer 2019 and at Walt Disney World Resort in the fall.

Previous story
VIDEO: Stan Lee leaves posthumous message for his fans

Just Posted

Red Deer’s Christmas Wish Breakfast helps children by collecting toys

Donations go to Red Deer Salvation Army and Red Deer Christmas Bureau

Two Central Alberta school districts pay to prepare grads for diploma exams

Clearview and Wolf Creek want all Grade 12 students to Rock the Diplomas

‘Blow themselves up:’ Police worried about butane hash oil extractions at home

CALGARY — Alberta law enforcement officials say they are worried that the… Continue reading

Data suggests violence rising in Winnipeg remand jail; union says meth a factor

WINNIPEG — Newly obtained statistics point to increasing violence at the Winnipeg… Continue reading

Photos: Hundreds attend Red Deer Lights the Night

Cold weather didn’t stop people from enjoying holiday festivities

VIDEO: Stan Lee leaves posthumous message for his fans

Marvel Comics’ co-creator died on Monday at the age of 95

Trump on Khashoggi death tape: ‘No reason for me to hear it’

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said there is no reason for him… Continue reading

Searchers in California fires step up efforts ahead of rain

CHICO, Calif. — Searchers combing a Northern California town levelled by a… Continue reading

Disney details new ‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’ attractions

ORLANDO, Fla. — “Star Wars” fans will soon be able to pilot… Continue reading

Macron, Merkel seek common approaches to Trump, euro

FRANKFURT — French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel consulted… Continue reading

Children of migrants living in U.S. pushing up American asylum-seeker numbers

OTTAWA — As Canada grapples with an influx of irregular asylum seekers,… Continue reading

Grassroots video rants and Braveheart spoofs engage B.C. referendum voters

VICTORIA — Homemade videos by a Vancouver filmmaker featuring scenes of his… Continue reading

‘Quebec is an embarrassment’: Province urged to do more on cybersecurity

MONTREAL — On Sept. 10, municipal employees in a region between Montreal… Continue reading

Disturbing school bullying videos are a teachable moment, advocates say

Advocates say shocking new videos showing extreme bullying offer parents and educators… Continue reading

Most Read