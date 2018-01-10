Dolly Parton removes ‘Dixie’ from Stampede dinner show

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Country singer Dolly Parton has discarded “Dixie” from the name of a popular dinner show. From now on, the attraction will simply be known as Dolly Parton’s Stampede.

Parton said in a statement that the name change was spurred by changing attitudes and “will remove any confusion or concerns about our shows” as the company that operates the attraction expands into new markets.

World Choice Investments LLC currently operates the Stampede dinner show for Parton in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and Branson, Missouri.

World Choice spokesman Pete Owens said Parton is referring shifting attitudes about the word “Dixie” and its connotations.

“It has added to confusion in discussions about the expansion of our dinner theatres to new locations across the country and around the world,” he said in a statement. “Some of our guest comments and comments of developers, in markets around the country with whom we spoke, show a misconception of what our show is. They do not realize The Stampede is a very patriotic, spectacular, horse show with 32 beautiful horses as the stars.”

Previous story
Drake launching Toronto restaurant Pick 6ix, pal LeBron James hosts pre-opening bash
Next story
:James Franco denies sexual misconduct allegations

Just Posted

Red Deer hospital expansion not a priority for AHS

AHS releases infrastucture priorities

UPDATED: Two men found guilty in Castor triple homicide

Jason Klaus and Joshua Frank both guilty of three counts of first degree murder each

Extreme cold warning issued for Red Deer, Central Alberta

The bitter cold of winter has swept its way back into Central… Continue reading

Edmonton police say Red Deer hotel worker stole credit cards, ID, gave it to weapons traffickers

A Red Deer hotel employee stole more than 100 credit cards and… Continue reading

Zero per cent tax increase possible says taxpayers’ association

Operational budget under discussion

WATCH: Eight more police officers could be added to Red Deer detachment

City council gets some good fiscal news

UPDATED: Two men found guilty in Castor triple homicide

Jason Klaus and Joshua Frank both guilty of three counts of first degree murder each

WATCH: Eight more police officers could be added to Red Deer detachment

City council gets some good fiscal news

Central Alberta’s Gord Bamford talks new album, playing hockey with Jim Cuddy

Before he joined Gord Bamford in one of the songs on his… Continue reading

Brett Kissel is coming to Red Deer

Kissel is in Red Deer on Jan. 19 as part of the biggest Canadian Country music tour

Closing arguments to end today at Lac-Megantic criminal negligence trial

Final arguments are into their last day at the jury trial of… Continue reading

UPDATED: Finance minister in Red Deer to talk budget

Joe Ceci meets with business representatives at Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce

Get your Loblaws $25 bread price fixing gift card

Registration opens Jan. 8

Cougar hunt in Alberta sparks debate among scientists, hunters and activists

Hunters have been killing cougars in Alberta for decades. They often follow… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month