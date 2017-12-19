Donna Summer performs during the finale of “American Idol” at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. A musical about disco singer Donna Summer, from Canadian writer-director Des McAnuff and Toronto-raised choreographer Sergio Trujillo, is headed to Broadway. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Donna Summer musical with Canadian director and choreographer heads to Broadway

SAN DIEGO — A musical about disco singer Donna Summer, from Canadian writer-director Des McAnuff and Toronto-raised choreographer Sergio Trujillo, is headed to Broadway.

Producers say Summer: The Donna Summer Musical will begin preview performances at New York’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on March 28 and open on April 23.

The show is told through the lens of Summer’s final concert and charts the life of the singer-songwriter, from her modest Boston childhood to international stardom.

It has a score with more than 20 of Summer’s hits, including Love to Love You, Baby, Bad Girls and Hot Stuff.

Three actresses play the title role.

The show is produced by Tommy Mottola and the Dodgers.

McAnuff, who was born in Illinois and raised in Toronto, co-wrote the script with Colman Domingo and Robert Cary. He’s also the show’s director.

Trujillo, who was born in Colombia and raised in Toronto, is doing the choreography.

McAnuff and Trujillo also worked together on the Tony Award-winning musical Jersey Boys.

Summer originated at the La Jolla Playhouse in California, where it’s running until Sunday.

Previous story
Alexander Payne looks at environmental issues with new film ‘Downsizing’
Next story
Gord Downie chosen as the Canadian Press Newsmaker for second consecutive year

Just Posted

Medically-assisted detox available at Safe Harbour Society

24-hour access to a team of doctors and nurses

Man dies after Red Deer house fire

Not deemed suspicious

2017 opioid deaths on pace to hit 4,000, illicit fentanyl a major culprit: PHAC

TORONTO — The Public Health Agency of Canada says at least 1,460… Continue reading

New data shows foreign owners make up small amount of home, condo owners

OTTAWA — New research on the Canadian housing market shows foreign buyers… Continue reading

Aging inmates: Correctional Service of Canada has strategy in the works

Canada’s prison population is getting greyer, and the Correctional Service of Canada… Continue reading

Pastor saddened by graffiti vandalism

West Park Church of the Nazarene, seniors home and parked cars targets of vandals early Sunday

Red Deer car dealership donates van to the Mustard Seed

The van will keep a Mustard Seed driver warm during winter time

The Mustard Seed is looking for donations

The Mustard Seed in Red Deer has a Christmas wish list. The… Continue reading

RCMP offer crime prevention tips for the holiday season

Red Deer RCMP give tips so holidays aren’t marred by theft or damage

Grizzly bear trophy hunting over in B.C.

NDP government says 2017 hunt was the last one

Alberta politician Derek Fildebrandt convicted, fined in hit and run

An Edmonton traffic court has found an Alberta legislature member guilty in… Continue reading

Family suspends search for missing Alberta couple, plane near Revelstoke

Due to bad weather, families of missing Albertan couple say they will resume in the spring

Replay Red Deer Dec. 17

Watch news highlights in video from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Owl found dead after eating rat poison leaves B.C. woman concerned

After finding the owl on her Surrey property, Christine Trozzo says the poison is a concern for kids

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month