Donna Summer musical with Canadian director and choreographer heads to Broadway

Donna Summer performs during the finale of “American Idol” at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. A musical about disco singer Donna Summer, from Canadian writer-director Des McAnuff and Toronto-raised choreographer Sergio Trujillo, is headed to Broadway. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

SAN DIEGO — A musical about disco singer Donna Summer, from Canadian writer-director Des McAnuff and Toronto-raised choreographer Sergio Trujillo, is headed to Broadway.

Producers say Summer: The Donna Summer Musical will begin preview performances at New York’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on March 28 and open on April 23.

The show is told through the lens of Summer’s final concert and charts the life of the singer-songwriter, from her modest Boston childhood to international stardom.

It has a score with more than 20 of Summer’s hits, including Love to Love You, Baby, Bad Girls and Hot Stuff.

Three actresses play the title role.

The show is produced by Tommy Mottola and the Dodgers.

McAnuff, who was born in Illinois and raised in Toronto, co-wrote the script with Colman Domingo and Robert Cary. He’s also the show’s director.

Trujillo, who was born in Colombia and raised in Toronto, is doing the choreography.

McAnuff and Trujillo also worked together on the Tony Award-winning musical Jersey Boys.

Summer originated at the La Jolla Playhouse in California, where it’s running until Sunday.