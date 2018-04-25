Dora Mavor Moore Awards to adopt gender-neutral performance categories

TORONTO — The Dora Mavor Moore Awards for Toronto theatre are going gender-neutral.

The Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts says it’s planning to eliminate all binary male and female designations in the performance categories for the awards.

Those designations will be replaced with a single “Outstanding Performance” for each division, which are based on genre such as dance, opera, and general theatre.

The change will take effect for the awards in June 2019, which will mark the 40th anniversary for the Doras.

The awards honour top Toronto talent in the performing arts.

TAPA, which produces the annual awards, says it adopted the gender-neutral policy after a 14-month review process.

The process included five divisional town halls, juror surveys and community convenings and consultations.

“During the consultation process by the Dora Review Working Group, this gender-based binary was revealed as an area of great concern as it prevents access to recognition for performers identifying as non-binary or gender non-conforming individuals,” Regine Cadet, TAPA board president, said in a statement.

“This change levels the playing field for male, female and gender non-conforming artists who will now be judged solely on the basis of their performance, regardless of how they identify,” added Jacoba Knaapen, executive director of TAPA.

TAPA said it’s also partnering with Egale Canada Human Rights Trust to provide training to all of the incoming Dora jurors for the 2018-19 season to increase awareness of gender issues.

Several other awards shows have also been looking at ways to make room for performers whose gender identities don’t fall neatly into the “male” or “female” categories.

Last year British Columbia’s Leo Awards allowed gender-fluid actor Ameko Eks Mass Carroll to be eligible for consideration in both male and female performance categories.

The Joey Awards, which honour young performers in Canada, also allowed Ameko to be considered in both gender categories.

And the MTV Movie & TV Awards offered a gender-less acting prize.

Previous story
Jury to deliberate after Cosby painted as predator, victim
Next story
‘Imposters’ star Inbar Lavi gets real about playing pretend

Just Posted

Warming centre closing for the season

Rough sleepers a continued focus

Registration exceeds expectations for UCP founding convention in Red Deer

“We had to book an additional hall,” says local MLA Ron Orr

Cleanup begins as floodwaters recede in Red Deer County

Barricades remain up on nearly 30 sections of road

WATCH: Red Deer students get active, healthy

Healthy Active Schools Symposium takes place in schools

Red Deer cowboy singer honours Humboldt Broncos families

Ivan Daines’s tribute song can be heard on YouTube

WATCH: Alberta’s revenue shortage concerns Central Albertans

Public Interest Alberta hosted the discussion at Red Deer College on Tuesday

A blind dachshund and his seeing-eye dog were adopted in Virginia, but their journey might not be over

They came in as a pair and they had to go as… Continue reading

‘The Heat’ doc examines gender barriers for top female chefs

TORONTO — In making a documentary about top female chefs, Toronto filmmaker… Continue reading

Hank Azaria willing to stop voicing Apu on ‘The Simpsons’

NEW YORK — Hank Azaria is ready to stop voicing Kwik-E-Mart owner… Continue reading

US stocks mostly fall in wobbly trading as costs, rates rise

NEW YORK — U.S. stocks are wobbling and trading mostly lower Wednesday… Continue reading

Driver was operating pickup truck while seated in folding lawn chair, police allege

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Police say a driver pulled over in Thunder… Continue reading

Emergency services scramble when small plane touches down on Calgary street

CALGARY — A small plane carrying six people made an emergency landing… Continue reading

Climbers saved from avalanche near Jasper after calling Poland for help

Pair was climbing in Mount Robson Provincial Park when they were hit

Temporary traffic change on Hwy 2, south of Red Deer

Bridge construction holding up lanes

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month