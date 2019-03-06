Drake-affiliated Pick 6ix Toronto restaurant to reopen as a sports bar

TORONTO — A Toronto restaurant affiliated with hip-hop superstar Drake is set to reopen later this month with a new contemporary sports bar concept.

A news release says Pick 6ix Sports will have a renovated space and “new menu featuring fresh, modern pub fare.”

The downtown venue, previously called Pick 6ix, launched in January 2018 with an event featuring Drake and basketball stars LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.

A statement says the restaurant closed that summer “for renovations following extensive damage from a storm.”

The upcoming Pick 6ix Sports is touted as having a brand-new look and feel with a revamped menu from executive chef Ivan Bailey.

The statement says offerings include “elevated bar classics” such as burgers, pizza, wings, and beef brisket nachos.

An exact date for the reopen hasn’t been released.

Pick 6ix is located on the southern stretch of tourist-friendly Yonge Street, steps from Union Station, the financial district and the Air Canada Centre.

