Drake, Cardi B lead American Music Awards with 8 nods each

NEW YORK — Rap has easily dominated the pop charts and on streaming services in the last few years, and that’s reflected at the 2018 American Music Awards.

Drake and Cardi B are the leaders with eight nominations each — earning bids in both the pop/rock and rap/hip-hop categories.

Drake has the year’s top-selling album with “Scorpion” and also scored three No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. He will compete for artist of the year alongside Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons and Post Malone.

In the rap/hip-hop and pop/rock categories, Drake earned nominations for favourite male artist, favourite album and favourite song with “God’s Plan.”

Rapper-singer XXXTentacion, a streaming juggernaut before his death in June and afterward, earned nominations for new artist of the year and favourite soul/R&B album for his 2017 debut, “17.”

Rihanna, who has barely released music since “Anti” dropped in 2016, picked up a nomination for favourite soul/R&B female artist alongside SZA and “Boo’d Up” newcomer Ella Mai, while Cardi B’s “Invasion of Privacy” was surprisingly shut of the favourite rap/hip-hop album category. Cardi B’s collaboration with Bruno Mars, the remix of “Finesse,” earned two nominations and the rapper also earned nods for favourite social artist and favourite music video.

Sheeran and Malone each earned six nominations, while Camila Cabello is up for five honours. The fan-voted AMAs will air live Oct. 9 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

