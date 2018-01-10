Drake launching Toronto restaurant Pick 6ix, pal LeBron James hosts pre-opening bash

TORONTO — Drake fans in Toronto will soon have a new spot in “the 6ix” to hit for possible sightings of the hip hop superstar and his famous pals.

A publicist for the rapper’s new restaurant and bar, Pick 6ix Restaurant, says the venue is preparing for a grand opening, although the date has not yet been set.

Pick 6ix hosted its first bash Tuesday with a private soiree in which basketball star LeBron James held a birthday party for his Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Dwyane Wade.

The Cavaliers are in town to face the Toronto Raptors on Thursday.

The new eatery — adorned in black and gold, according to promotional photos of the birthday bash — joins Drake’s other favourite restaurant hangout, Fring’s, owned by his business partner Angelo Ferraro and the family of celebrity chef Susur Lee.

Pick 6ix is located on the southern stretch of tourist-friendly Yonge Street, steps from Union Station, the financial district and the Air Canada Centre, home to the Raptors.

A press release notes that in addition to Drake other attendees at the pre-opening bash included OVO Chubbs, DJ Charlie B, DJ Meel, Baka Not Nice, DJ Steph Floss, and Future The Prince.

Previous story
Fundraising campaign for Spirit of the West’s Mann follows celeb-studded concert
Next story
Dolly Parton removes ‘Dixie’ from Stampede dinner show

Just Posted

Red Deer hospital expansion not a priority for AHS

AHS releases infrastucture priorities

UPDATED: Two men found guilty in Castor triple homicide

Jason Klaus and Joshua Frank both guilty of three counts of first degree murder each

Extreme cold warning issued for Red Deer, Central Alberta

The bitter cold of winter has swept its way back into Central… Continue reading

Edmonton police say Red Deer hotel worker stole credit cards, ID, gave it to weapons traffickers

A Red Deer hotel employee stole more than 100 credit cards and… Continue reading

Zero per cent tax increase possible says taxpayers’ association

Operational budget under discussion

WATCH: Eight more police officers could be added to Red Deer detachment

City council gets some good fiscal news

UPDATED: Two men found guilty in Castor triple homicide

Jason Klaus and Joshua Frank both guilty of three counts of first degree murder each

WATCH: Eight more police officers could be added to Red Deer detachment

City council gets some good fiscal news

Central Alberta’s Gord Bamford talks new album, playing hockey with Jim Cuddy

Before he joined Gord Bamford in one of the songs on his… Continue reading

Brett Kissel is coming to Red Deer

Kissel is in Red Deer on Jan. 19 as part of the biggest Canadian Country music tour

Closing arguments to end today at Lac-Megantic criminal negligence trial

Final arguments are into their last day at the jury trial of… Continue reading

UPDATED: Finance minister in Red Deer to talk budget

Joe Ceci meets with business representatives at Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce

Get your Loblaws $25 bread price fixing gift card

Registration opens Jan. 8

Cougar hunt in Alberta sparks debate among scientists, hunters and activists

Hunters have been killing cougars in Alberta for decades. They often follow… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month