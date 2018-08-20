Drake’s first Toronto tour stop at Scotiabank Arena postponed again

TORONTO — Drake’s anticipated homecoming concert won’t be going forward as planned on Monday night, dealing the Toronto performer another setback on his hyped summer tour.

Live Nation Ontario notified ticket holders early Monday that Drake’s first Canadian stop on his Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour is postponed “due to circumstances” beyond their control. This is the second time some fans will have their tickets rescheduled.

Two other dates booked for Tuesday and Wednesday at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena will go forward as planned, the promoter added on Twitter.

A representative for Drake’s tour declined to offer a reason for the postponement or why fans were told less than 24 hours before the show.

Drake has already pushed back or cancelled a number of North American dates for this tour, which he’s co-headlining with Atlanta hip hop trio Migos.

Originally, they were supposed to kick off the shows in Utah last month, but technical problems led to two rounds of delays.

The concert features a number of elaborate special effects that include a giant cellphone, a flying Ferrari and a stage floor that morphs into a basketball court, evoking the video-game appearance of the film “Tron.”

Organizers said pushing back shows would allow them to “deliver the high standard tour experience our fans expect and deserve.”

But there were also other problems behind the scenes in the days before the tour was scheduled to begin.

Migos member Offset was arrested and faced two felony gun charges in mid-July after he and his bodyguard were pulled over outside of Atlanta. He still performed as part of Migos at Toronto’s Veld Music Festival earlier this month.

Drake’s tour also includes stops in Montreal, Vancouver, which haven’t been affected by the date changes, and the hit-maker has a dinner and concert event scheduled for November in Woodbrige, Ont.

