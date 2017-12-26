Dustin Diamond, who played ‘Screech’ on TV, portrays Harvey Weinstein in new music video

Actor Dustin Diamond, who played Screech in the ’90s TV show “Saved by the Bell,” portrays disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein in a bloody new video.

The band TENLo released the video for its song “Kill All the Things” on Tuesday. The band members are Joey Zak and TomE LaBrosse who are from Milwaukee and now live in Nashville, Tenn., according to the TENLo Facebook page.

The video features Diamond, who is identified as Weinstein. Wearing a wide open collar shirt, Diamond’s character swaggers into a bar and is seen consuming shots and snorting cocaine in a bathroom. He then encounters actress Kelly Cunningham, a “vengeful nun,” and meets a bloody demise at her hand.

The celebrity gossip site TMZ said the band recently decided to include the Weinstein angle in the video.

Weinstein was accused of sexual harassment and assault by dozens of women, including numerous well-known actresses.

In May 2015, Diamond was found guilty of two misdemeanors — carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct with a concealed weapon — in connection with the stabbing during a brawl at the Grand Avenue Saloon in Port Washington the previous Christmas evening.

He was cleared of the felony charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and sentenced to 120 days in jail and 15 months of probation.