FILE - In this April 11, 2018 file photo, actor Dwayne Johnson poses for photographers at the premiere of the ‘Rampage,’ in London. Johnson took to Instagram on Monday to show off his chest full of tattoos and his new baby girl in a hospital skin-to-skin contact moment. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson announces birth of third girl

NEW YORK — The Rock has his third Rockette.

Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram on Monday to show off his chest full of tattoos and his new baby girl in a hospital skin-to-skin contact moment.

“Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world,” he wrote. “Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama ↕laurenhashianofficial laboured and delivered like a true rockstar.”

It’s the second child and second girl with Hashian. The actor also has a 16-year-old daughter with former wife Dany Garcia.

“I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for ↕laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there,” Johnson wrote.

He urged all dads to participate in the births of their children, offering support during labour and delivery. And he made a promise to his new baby that, “you have my word, I’ll love, protect, guide and make ya laugh for the rest of my life. Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol’ world, but being your dad will always be the one I’m most proud to wear.”

Previous story
Admiring teen’s courage, Dwayne Johnson declines prom invite
Next story
Banderas plays Picasso, a complex hometown hero, in ‘Genius’

Just Posted

Watch: Flood watch remains for Waskasoo Creek

Red Deer crews monitoring creek

Warm temperatures this week for Red Deer

23 C forecast for Saturday

Update: Van mounts sidewalk in Toronto, multiple people hit, arrest made

Nine dead, 16 injured say police

Feds to post deficits $8B bigger than expected over next two years: PBO report

OTTAWA — The Trudeau government is on track to run deficits nearly… Continue reading

Speeding results in drug trafficking charges

Maskwacis RCMP arrest Wetaskiwin man

Replay Red Deer April 22, 2018

Watch weekly news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Doctors must get better at diagnosing patients with darker skin: Dermatologists

TORONTO — About a month ago, a frustrated Emma Schmidt turned to… Continue reading

Loblaw Companies tax court trial over Barbadian banking subsidiary starts

TORONTO — A tax court trial involving Loblaw Companies Ltd. and allegations… Continue reading

As trial winds down, DA downplays Cosby travel records

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Prosecutors highlighted gaps in Bill Cosby’s travel records on… Continue reading

Summer Movie Preview: Hollywood roars back into action

LOS ANGELES — Summer starts early this year in Hollywood with the… Continue reading

5 things to know as William and Kate have 3rd child

LONDON — Like everything to do with Britain’s royal family, a mix… Continue reading

Plane not de-iced before crash near remote Saskatchewan community: safety board

FOND DU LAC, Sask. — Investigators say a plane that crashed near… Continue reading

Toys “R” US ends Canadian stores auction with Fairfax as the only bidder

TORONTO — Toys “R” Us Inc. will seek approval to sell its… Continue reading

Shania Twain to host Canadian Country Music Awards in Hamilton

TORONTO — Shania Twain has long been a darling of the Canadian… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month