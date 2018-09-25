Elegant and powerful music marks the RDSO’s 32nd season

The Red Deer Symphony Orchestra’s fall season promises elegant, centuries-spanning music, packed with some powerful emotions and eventually, some festive cheer.

The RDSO’s 32nd Season opens on Oct. 13 at the Red Deer College Arts Centre with a “charming” feast for music lovers, said RDSO music director Claude Lapalme.

With Rossini, Beethoven and Prokofiev on the program, “we are covering a good swath of time” — from the late 1700s to about 1950, added Lapalme. He feels the audience is in for an elegant evening — for on the program is Rossini’s Il Turco in Italia, Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 2, and Prokofiev’s Classical Symphony.

The Prokofiev is “extremely, hugely difficult” for the orchestra , admitted Lapalme. The first violin parts are “nearly impossible,” but when it comes together, it will be an amazing listening experience, he added.

Lapalme feels all three works will resonate with power and excitement. The Beethoven Concerto will be tackled by Montreal-trained pianist Alison Kilgannon, a Burman University assistant professor, who’s making her RDSO debut.

The RDSO’s second concert of the season, Lest We Forget, is on Nov. 10, at Red Deer’s Gaetz Memorial United Church. It’s described as “a beautiful, evocative, and thoughtful evening of some of the most inspiring music ever composed” to honour the sacrifice made by veterans.

Featuring RDSO Concertmaster and violinist Naomi Delafield, along with Spiritus Chamber Choir and Music Director, Tim Shantz, the program includes Vaughn Williams’ Lark Ascending as well as two works by Fauré’s — Le Cantique de Jean and Requiem.

Lapalme predicts the “sublime,” poetic quality of the music will bring a tear to many an eye. At the very least, it will cause listeners to reflect on the high cost of peace.

A Choral Christmas, on Dec. 8, at the Red Deer College Arts Centre, will feature the Soliloquy and ihana Choirs led by Lisa Ward. Inspirational seasonal music will be performed, both the sacred and secular, said Lapalme.

The unexpected part involves the RDSO musicians performing a live score from the animated Christmas film The Snowman, which includes the stirring song Walking in the Air. The live music played will have to synchronize with the film as it is being screened for the audience.

Lapalme calls the show “a multimedia treat.” And he believes the choral tapestry of holiday favourites will be a great lead-in to the holiday season.

Plenty of other diverse concerts from the RDSO await in the new year, including Robbie Burns Night on Jan. 26, A Night at the Movies on March 23, La Dolce Vita on May 11, and the Season Finale on June 8.

For more information, visit RDSO.ca.



