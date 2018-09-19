Elizabeth Hay among finalists for Writers’ Trust Prize for Nonfiction

TORONTO — Acclaimed author Elizabeth Hay is among the finalists for this year’s Hilary Weston Writers’ Trust Prize for Nonfiction.

The Ottawa-based novelist, who won the 2002 Writers’ Trust Engel/Findley Award and the 2007 Scotiabank Giller Prize, is a finalist with “All Things Consoled: A Daughter’s Memoir” (McClelland & Stewart).

The book details her role as guardian and caregiver to her parents.

A total of five authors are on the short list for the $60,000 prize, which is said to be the richest annual literary award for a book of non-fiction by a Canadian writer.

Other finalists include Montreal’s Will Aitken for “Antigone Undone: Juliette Binoche, Anne Carson, Ivo Van Hove, and the Art of Resistance” (University of Regina Press), about a stage production of Sophocles’ Greek tragedy “Antigone” in Luxembourg.

Terese Marie Mailhot of Seabird Island, B.C., made the cut for “Heart Berries: A Memoir” (Doubleday Canada), about “her struggle to balance the beauty of her Native heritage with the often desperate and chaotic reality of life on the reservation.”

Montreal-based investigative journalist Judi Rever is in the running for “In Praise of Blood: The Crimes of the Rwandan Patriotic Front” (Random House Canada).

And Vancouver’s Lindsay Wong is a finalist for her debut memoir, “The Woo-Woo: How I Survived Ice Hockey, Drug Raids, Demons, and My Crazy Chinese Family” (Arsenal Pulp Press).

Finalists were selected by a three-member jury comprising writers Michael Harris, Donna Bailey Nurse, and Joel Yanofsky.

The winner will be announced at the Writers’ Trust Awards ceremony on Nov. 7.

