Emerson Drive will be the headliner for the CFR 45 Cabaret later this year.

The country band will perform at Nov. 2’s cabaret at Westerner Park. There will be six evenings of cabaret performances in the Parkland Pavilion during the Canadian Finals Rodeo.

Lindsay Ell will perform at the cabaret Nov. 3.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.ticketsalberta.com/event/cfr-red-deer.



