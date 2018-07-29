Jonah Hill and Emma Stone will star in new TV series “Maniac.” (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Emma Stone, Jonah Hill star in new ‘fever dream’ comedy

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Jonah Hill and Emma Stone are starring in a new TV series that tackles sensitive issues of mental illness and the pharmaceutical industry.

The Netflix series, a black comedy titled “Maniac,” follows two participants of a murky late-stage pharmaceutical drug trial.

Hill plays a man diagnosed with schizophrenia, while Stone plays a woman fixated on broken relationships.

Both sign up to test a mysterious pill believed to cure anything about the mind, but things do not go as planned.

Cindy Holland, vice-president of Netflix original series, announced its debut date, Sept. 21, during a panel at the Television Critics Association’s summer meeting.

Holland called “Maniac” a “thought-provoking, fever dream of a show.”

The actors starred opposite each other in the 2007 teen comedy “Superbad.”

