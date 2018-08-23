Emmy nominee Millie Bobby Brown rises above the online hate

NEW YORK — Emmy nominee Millie Bobby Brown continues to show wisdom beyond her years. The 14-year old “Stranger Things” star, who is no stranger to social media trolls, hopes young people can “rise above the hate” and “not let anyone change you.”

Before a panel discussion Tuesday, the young star shared her thoughts on dealing with online bullying. She also provided a shred of information on the show’s upcoming third season, and the challenges that come with an Emmy nod.

“Umm, what to wear, honestly. And who to call,” Brown said of the latter.

The call was to her older sister.

“I was so happy. It was a great moment for my whole family. We all collapsed, and then we went back to our day. There was nothing really quite special, but it was amazing,” Brown said.

Being bullied was most definitely not amazing. Earlier this summer, Brown deactivated her Twitter account after being harassed online. She no longer looks at comments and remains active on Instagram.

“You rise above the hate. You don’t listen to what anybody says because at the end of the day that’s their issue that they’re dealing with. Clearly, they have some, you know, something that’s happening with them and they’re just insecure and that’s OK, because every teenager is insecure. But I think that it’s just important to rise above it, you know. Know your worth and, and just be yourself and continue to be yourself and don’t let anyone change that,” Brown said.

And she also has a famous friend to lean on.

“I think you know Karlie Kloss, the model, she’s amazing and I love her. She gave me some amazing advice. Again, just like rise above the hate. Keep being, you know, beautiful within yourself, and then that will show beauty inward out.”

Brown calls the philosophy “a great way to live” especially when it comes to herself, and other young people growing up in the age of social media and online bullying.

“It’s not all about your looks. It’s about who you are as a person, and I think that’s just — it’s very hard at this age. Being a teenager, you don’t know who you are,” she said.

Brown received a supporting actress nod for her role as Eleven in “Stranger Things.” Though the Netflix series won’t return until next summer, Brown said the new season is “everything the fans want.” She explained: “It’s like a crazy moment for each character.”

She joked about the craziness of balancing her successful career with being a teen.

“I’m 14. I’m getting on, you know,” she said. “My back is starting to ache. It’s starting to — it’s a little much. I might retire soon, you know.”

Previous story
CBS’ ‘The Big Bang Theory’ to end in 2019 after 12 seasons

Just Posted

WATCH: Community Day at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre in Red Deer

Central Albertans got their first look inside the Gary W. Harris Canada… Continue reading

Cyclists participate in Red Deer area watershed tour

Celebrating Water Quality Awareness Month

Red Deer RCMP look for Governor General’s Medal owner

Police believe the medal belongs to a secondary school or diploma level student

Central Alberta air quality at “high risk” Thursday

Environment Canada issues air quality statement for Red Deer, Central Alberta

Trudeau pledges to close gaps between municipalities, First Nations on wildfires

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government… Continue reading

WATCH: Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre grand opening in Red Deer

The ribbon has officially been cut for the Gary W. Harris Canada… Continue reading

Bernier put own ambitions ahead of party, country, says Conservative leader

HALIFAX — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is accusing Quebec MP and former… Continue reading

Supreme Court dismisses Burnaby case against Trans Mountain pipeline

The leader of an Indigenous group that hopes to someday own a… Continue reading

Air Canada-led consortium signs deal to buy Aeroplan program from Aimia

MONTREAL — An Air Canada-led consortium has reached a $450-million deal to… Continue reading

‘It tops Hitman:’ Wrestler Bret Hart gets Blackfoot name at Calgary ceremony

CALGARY — Bret (The Hitman) Hart may go with a new nickname… Continue reading

Hiking reservations pitched for parks in danger of being ‘loved to death’

VANCOUVER — With its turquoise glacial lakes and proximity to Metro Vancouver,… Continue reading

Saskatchewan government in court seeking order to remove protesters

REGINA — The Saskatchewan government as well as protesters who have been… Continue reading

Two Indigenous Manitoba men switched at birth reach settlement with Ottawa

WINNIPEG — The federal government has reached a financial settlement with two… Continue reading

Protest accuses Trudeau of fiddling on pipeline while climate change burns B.C.

NANAIMO, B.C. — Justin Trudeau’s twin objectives to reduce Canada’s carbon emissions… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month