Enjoy free concerts in Lacombe this summer

HAPPY FEET- Avy Ingram, two, danced along to some jazz music during the Music in the Park concert series in Lacombe in 2016. The performance featured local jazz group Flatiron Jazz. Black Press file photo

Kick back and enjoy live music in Lacombe this summer.

Music in the Park is returning at Echo Stage from June to August, every Wednesday starting at 6:30 p.m. The concert series will feature musical entertainment from old time Rock and Roll, Folk, Jazz and everything in between.

The summer concerts provide local and regional musicians to showcase their talent to Central Albertans.

Presented by the Lacombe Performing Arts Centre Foundation, Music in the Park offers an opportunity for Lacombe residents and visitors to enjoy an evening of entertainment and experience a wide range of music styles such as Dixie Land, Bluegrass, and Rhythm and Blues.

Concert goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets.

Those attending can also check out the Community Market that starts June 6 from 4:40 to 8:30 p.m. every Wednesday until the end of August.

“What a beautiful way to break up the monotony of the mid-week blues, shopping at the friendly vendors, dinner at the delicious food trucks and a free live concert every week,” said Wendy Buyer, Community Market co-ordinator.

For details and a full program schedule visit lacombetourism.com and follow the link under upcoming events to Music in the Park.



