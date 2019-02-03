Eric McCormack says his Canadian-shot Netflix series ‘Travelers’ has been cancelled

TORONTO — Eric McCormack says Vancouver-shot sci-fi TV series “Travelers” has been cancelled.

The Canadian actor posted a video on Friday via Twitter telling fans the third season of the dystopian show was its last.

“A lot of you have been asking about the possibility of a season 4 but many of you have been saying, ‘If this is it, what a moving and surprise and profound ending it is,’” he said in the message.

“Well, I’m afraid it is. Who knows what the future holds but ‘Travelers,’ program 1, as we call it, is complete.”

The series followed several time travellers who journey from the future to the 21st century via their consciousness and infiltrate the bodies of people in an effort to save humanity from calamity.

The first two seasons aired on Showcase and Netflix in Canada before it was picked up exclusively by Netflix for its third season, which was released in December.

Last month, Netflix apologized for using images of the Lac-Megantic rail disaster in the show to portray a nuclear attack. Producers said they did not know the footage was taken at the site of the tragic 2013 event in Quebec, and that it would be removed.

Previous story
Rapper 6ix9ine acknowledges gang membership, pleads guilty

Just Posted

WATCH: Red Deer welcomes the Year of the Earth Pig

Dancers and singers helped Red Deerians ring in the Chinese New Year.… Continue reading

MNP Torch Relay stops in Lacombe

The torch relay for the 2019 Canada Winter Games is in Red Deer Feb. 15

Minister of Education David Eggen to experience Red Deer school’s MicroSociety

Alberta’s minister of education will be in Red Deer next week. David… Continue reading

‘There will be great things happening’ in Red Deer: New chamber CEO

The Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce’s new CEO says he… Continue reading

New sign aims to elevate city’s profile

Sign installed in time for Winter Games

VIDEO: Mushers gear up for grueling Yukon Quest sled dog race

The international race kicks off Feb. 2, lasting several days as teams make their way to Fairbanks

Auditor General of Canada Mike Ferguson has died from cancer

Michael Ferguson was appointed to the role in November 2011

Wiarton Willie predicts early spring Shubenacadie Sam says there’s more winter to come

There’s conflicting predictions from Canada’s two most famous forecasting groundhogs, with Wiarton… Continue reading

Internal docs shows many federal departments not meeting gender analysis targets

OTTAWA — The Trudeau Liberals’ promise to examine how their plans affect… Continue reading

Officer involved in previous McArthur arrest charged with insubordination

TORONTO — A Toronto police officer who was involved in a previous… Continue reading

Scheer criticizes Trudeau on immigration, argues system’s integrity damaged

SURREY, B.C. — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says the prime minister damaged… Continue reading

Quebec ticket wins Friday night’s $26.6 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — A ticket sold in Quebec claimed Friday night’s $26.6 million… Continue reading

GM plant closings will hit parts suppliers far and wide

TOLEDO, Ohio — The sting from a major restructuring at General Motors… Continue reading

French yellow vest protesters condemn injuries, blame police

PARIS — France’s yellow vest protesters were back on the streets Saturday… Continue reading

Most Read