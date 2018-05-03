Paul McCartney has donated 63 photographs taken by his late wife Linda to the The Victoria & Albert Museum. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Ex-Beatle Paul donates Linda McCartney photos to V&A museum

LONDON — The Victoria & Albert Museum says Paul McCartney has donated 63 photographs taken by his late wife Linda to the museum’s new photography centre.

The collection includes Linda McCartney’s portraits of The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and Jimi Hendrix as a well as images from nature and photos of her family.

Linda McCartney worked as a professional photographer from the mid-1960s and was married to the former Beatle from 1969 until her death from breast cancer in 1998.

The V&A’s senior curator of photographs, Martin Barnes, said Thursday that Linda McCartney was “interested in unguarded moments and intimate moments, unstaged moments,” whether taking pictures of her family or of celebrities.

The photos will go on display at the V&A’s national photography centre, which opens Oct. 12.

Previous story
Coach Casey has no issue with Drake courtside, says he loves rapper’s passion
Next story
Blockbuster hopes Russell Crowe’s jockstrap helps business

Just Posted

N.B. flooding hits record levels — with more rain in the forecast

FREDERICTON — Floodwaters have surged past record levels in parts of New… Continue reading

Devin Dreeshen to represent United Conservatives

Innisfail-Sylvan Lake has new UCP representative

Indigenous woman who led Manitoba march begs Jane Philpott for help

GATINEAU, Que. — An Indigenous woman who led a lengthy march in… Continue reading

Parkland CEO warns oil supply restrictions will hurt B.C., Alberta

CALGARY — The chief executive of Alberta-based Parkland Fuel Corp. says any… Continue reading

Tim Hortons franchisee association sues parent company over contract clause

TORONTO — An association representing at least half of Tim Hortons’ U.S.… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer 2019 budget discussed at open house

Infrastructure, homelessness and green living were some of the items Red Deerians… Continue reading

Poll: Red Deer Advocate readers want Stanley Cup to come back to Canada

Advocate readers are pulling for the last Canadian team in the National… Continue reading

Leader Jagmeet Singh expels MP Weir from NDP caucus over harassment allegations

OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has expelled Saskatchewan MP Erin Weir… Continue reading

Blockbuster hopes Russell Crowe’s jockstrap helps business

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A celebrity jockstrap that’s been the buzz of Alaska… Continue reading

Ex-Beatle Paul donates Linda McCartney photos to V&A museum

LONDON — The Victoria & Albert Museum says Paul McCartney has donated… Continue reading

Air Canada agrees to give free tickets to love-struck man — with a catch

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — A love-struck Michigan man has convinced Air Canada… Continue reading

Suncor CEO says he’s ‘encouraged’ new pipelines will be built after PM’s visit

CALGARY — The CEO of oilsands giant Suncor Energy Inc. says he’s… Continue reading

Lightning strike quickly, beat Bruins

Lightning 4 Bruins 1 (Tampa Bay leads the series 2-1) BOSTON —… Continue reading

Coach Casey has no issue with Drake courtside, says he loves rapper’s passion

TORONTO — If there’s one member of the Toronto Raptors who might… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month