Michele Maheux, executive director of the Toronto International Film Festival, plans to retire. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Executive director of Toronto film festival plans to retire in summer 2019

TORONTO — The executive director of the Toronto International Film Festival plans to retire next summer.

The organization says Michele Maheux, who is also chief operating officer, will continue in her current role until Nov. 1.

After that, she will help ensure a smooth leadership transition as Cameron Bailey takes on the extended role of artistic director and co-head.

Bailey has been artistic director since 2012.

His newly created role is part of a two-headed structure to replace outgoing director and CEO Piers Handling, who announced last July that this year’s festival would be his last.

Maheux will be replaced by a new executive director and co-head, who will be announced prior to this year’s festival.

Maheux has been with the organization for 30 years, playing a role in such achievements as the TIFF Bell Lightbox.

“I’m excited for the future of TIFF and the new team at the top,” Maheux said in a statement.

“The organization is on a great path with a new five-year strategic plan and a team passionate about the mission and vision.”

Previous story
Lisa Marie Presley to take part in Elvis Week celebration
Next story
More than 50 years into career, Rod Stewart not slowing down

Just Posted

Two officers among four people dead in New Brunswick shooting

Fredericton police say at least four people have died in a shooting,… Continue reading

Court orders ban on harmful pesticide, says EPA violated law

WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court ruled Thursday that the Trump administration… Continue reading

Cineplex profit jumps on higher Q2 attendance, more spending per person

TORONTO — Cineplex Inc. had $24.4 million of net income in the… Continue reading

Children born to spies in Canada should not be handed citizenship: Ottawa

OTTAWA — Russian spies lurking in the Canadian shadows may toil in… Continue reading

Surge in part-time work offsets full-time losses, helps drops unemployment rate

OTTAWA — A rush of new part-time jobs offset a drop in… Continue reading

UPDATED: Rainbows of colour return to Red Deer

Preparation for Central Alberta Pride Week 2018

More than 50 years into career, Rod Stewart not slowing down

NEW YORK — More than fifty years into his career, Rod Stewart… Continue reading

Canada’s Batty racing for elusive mountain bike World Cup gold medal

TORONTO — Emily Batty has climbed the World Cup top-five podium 14… Continue reading

Executive director of Toronto film festival plans to retire in summer 2019

TORONTO — The executive director of the Toronto International Film Festival plans… Continue reading

Lisa Marie Presley to take part in Elvis Week celebration

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An exhibit centred on the career of Lisa Marie… Continue reading

Doctors nudged by overdose letter prescribe fewer opioids

In a novel experiment, doctors got a letter from the medical examiner’s… Continue reading

Ontario families to launch human rights challenge over sex-ed curriculum

TORONTO — The Ontario government is discriminating against LGBTQ students by repealing… Continue reading

Holocaust survivor Philip Riteman dies at 96: ‘Better to love than hate’

HALIFAX — Holocaust survivor Philip Riteman, who spent 30 years speaking to… Continue reading

Women urge memorial garden at notorious former prison in Kingston

TORONTO — Former inmates and their supporters planned to use Prisoners Justice… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month