Famed Winnipeg filmmaker, animator Grant Munro dies at age 94

The National Film Board says famed Winnipeg filmmaker Grant Munro has died at the age of 94.

Munro was born in 1923 in Winnipeg, where he attended the Musgrove School of Art and the Winnipeg School of Art.

He earned a diploma at the Ontario College of Art where his teacher Franklin Carmichael, one of the Group of Seven painters, helped him get a job at the National Film Board.

Munro was known for his animated paper cut-outs and, although he left the film board several times during his career, he always returned.

At the NFB, he was involved in the Oscar-award-winning film “Neighbours” — one of the film board’s best-known productions.

He was also nominated for an Oscar for his work on “My Financial Career” and “Christmas Cracker.”

Munro was made an Officer of Canada in 2008.

