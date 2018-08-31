In this April 13, 2018 file photo, Ronan Farrow attends Variety’s Power of Women event in New York. Farrow’s former producer at NBC News, Rich McHugh, is criticizing his old network for failing to stick with the story about Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein’s sexual misconduct, for which Farrow eventually shared a Pulitzer Prize when he wrote it for the New Yorker magazine. NBC contends that its management disagreed with Farrow over whether he had enough material to do the story, and Farrow pushed to leave. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Farrow’s former producer criticized NBC on Weinstein story

NEW YORK — Ronan Farrow’s former producer at NBC News says his old network breached its journalistic duty by failing to stick with the story of Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein’s sexual misconduct.

Farrow instead took the story to the New Yorker, where he shared a Pulitzer Prize with the New York Times for the story that launched the #MeToo movement.

“As a journalist for 16 years I do know that when you have an explosive story you never let it walk out the door,” said Rich McHugh, who just left NBC as an investigative producer, and issued a statement through lawyer Ari Wilkenfeld. “You keep digging for more so you can publish at your network.”

McHugh’s statement and interview with The New York Times ripped open a scab at NBC News. The network has said that it released Farrow to take the story elsewhere following a disagreement over whether he had enough material to go with it. Farrow, who was a freelancer when working on the story with NBC, is writing his own book about the issue.

McHugh said that when he and Farrow were about to interview a woman with a credible allegation of rape against Weinstein, “I was told not to do the interview and ordered to stand down, thus effectively killing the story. Those orders came to me from the highest levels of NBC. That was unethical, and a massive breach of journalistic integrity.”

McHugh did not say who at NBC ordered him to stand down, and Wilkenfeld did not return a message asking for clarification.

NBC said that Farrow and McHugh asked for an NBC camera crew for the interview after it had already been decided that Farrow was taking the story elsewhere.

NBC said in a statement that when Farrow believed he had a story ready to go on the air, he did not have a single victim of misconduct by Weinstein, or witness, who was willing to be identified.

“Two months later, he published a strong piece that cited the following victims by name: Asia Argento, Mira Sorvino, Rosanna Arquette, Lucia Evans, Emma de Caunes, Jessica Barth and Sophie Dix,” NBC said. “Not one of these seven women was included in the reporting Farrow presented while at NBC News.”

NBC said it was an “outright lie” that it tried to kill the Weinstein story while Farrow was working on it.

David Bauder, The Associated Press

Previous story
Essay: Aretha Franklin, John McCain and the 1960s
Next story
Eminem drops new album ‘Kamikaze’

Just Posted

City and province must do more to deal with opioid crisis, say Red Deer advocates

They call for safe consumption site and drug treatment centre

Last Food Truck Friday of 2018 in Red Deer

The final event was this week in the Carnival Cinemas parking lot

Conservation groups realize late Stettler farmer’s dream

Central Alberta farm is reclaimed as wildlife habitat

Registration open for Sylvan’s Got Talent auditions

Auditions will be held Oct. 2-3 with the finale on Nov. 2

Burned WHL player from Red Deer tweets he will be released from hospital

CALGARY — An Alberta player with the Western Hockey League who was… Continue reading

Red Deer mom tracks down stolen bike

“Don’t mess with mom”

Trudeau names nine new parliamentary secretaries, removes four from roster

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced changes to his parliamentary secretary… Continue reading

Nova Scotia’s battle against opioid scourge is showing progress, officials say

TRURO, N.S. — Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer says the province’s fight… Continue reading

Families gather for 20th Swissair anniversary: ‘The only grave I have to visit’

HALIFAX — For Adrienne Carter, it still seems like yesterday that her… Continue reading

Eminem drops new album ‘Kamikaze’

NEW YORK — Eminem picked a busy day to surprise the world… Continue reading

Quebec political parties announce common front in favour of supply management

LONGUEUIL, Que. — The leaders of Quebec’s main political parties spoke in… Continue reading

First-quarter budget update: Alberta projects deficit drop of $1B

EDMONTON — Alberta’s finance minister says the province is on track to… Continue reading

Farrow’s former producer criticized NBC on Weinstein story

NEW YORK — Ronan Farrow’s former producer at NBC News says his… Continue reading

US Open to AP: Umpire at Kyrgios match will keep working

NEW YORK — The chair umpire who climbed out of his seat… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month