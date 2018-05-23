Danica Patrick to host 25th annual ESPYS in July

LOS ANGELES — Danica Patrick has lined up her first post-retirement gig: hosting The ESPYS.

She will preside over the show honouring the past year’s top athletes and moments in sports on July 18. The show airs live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Patrick is set to retire from auto racing after competing in Sunday’s Indianapolis 500, where her fourth-place finish in 2005 is the highest by a woman.

She will be the first woman to host the show. Previous hosts include LeBron James, Peyton Manning, Seth Meyers, Samuel L. Jackson, Jimmy Kimmel and Justin Timberlake.

Patrick first attended the show in 2005, and ESPN says she holds the record for most consecutive years attending (13) by any athlete. She has said she met boyfriend, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, at the show.

The Arthur Ashe Award for Courage will be presented to the sexual abuse victims who spoke out against former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State team doctor Larry Nasser.

Previous story
After a hiatus, Sugarland start a conversation with music

Just Posted

Redevelopment of downtown Red Deer wading pool on hold until 2022

Most other city water features already open

Another suspect in Rimbey home invasion arrested

Blackfalds suspect to appear in court in June

Red Deer County contributes cash to build fancier playground

County council approved spending $27,500 to upgrade a new playground with a rubber surface

Four overdose deaths over the weekend in Red Deer

Turning Point petitioning for supervised consumption site

Singh says No to Trans Mountain, maybe to running in B.C. byelection

OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he now opposes expanding the… Continue reading

WATCH: Ellis Bird Farm open for summer

There is something magical about the Ellis Bird Farm located outside of… Continue reading

Manitoba First Nation community trapped by smoke as fire creeps closer

WINNIPEG — Hundreds of people from a Manitoba First Nation are sitting… Continue reading

Alberta demands all-party support for pipeline at western premiers meeting

Leaders from western Canadian provinces, territories holding a morning meeting today in Yellowknife

On Long Island, Trump to speak on immigration, gang violence

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will hold a roundtable discussion on Long… Continue reading

Watch: Julia Louis-Dreyfus to receive the 2018 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is one of the most decorated actors in television history.… Continue reading

NFL awards Super Bowl to Arizona (2023), New Orleans (2024)

ATLANTA — The NFL has awarded future Super Bowls to Arizona and… Continue reading

Pipeline decision too close to chastise B.C. at western premiers meeting: Notley

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says while other western premiers meeting… Continue reading

Tim Hortons falls to 67th in reputation rankings by Reputation Institute

TORONTO — Tim Hortons has seen its ranking take a hit in… Continue reading

Siri winning battle of the virtual assistants in Canada: poll

TORONTO — In the heated battle between Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month