Female country singers to open CCMA Awards show with Shania Twain tribute

TORONTO — Three of Canadian country music’s new generation of female voices are gearing up for a tribute to Shania Twain.

Jess Moskaluke, Kira Isabella and Madeline Merlo will open next month’s Canadian Country Music Association Awards with an homage to the Timmons, Ont. native, organizers announced on Tuesday.

The trio of singers will each perform one of Twain’s songs before the superstar joins them onstage to begin her hosting duties for the live broadcast on Sept. 9.

It’s a “girl power” moment Moskaluke says she never dreamed would happen. She’s been a longtime Twain fan and regularly credits the country singer with giving her the confidence to pursue a music career.

“I had every album, I know every word to every song — whether it was a single or not,” Moskaluke says.

“I remember her music always being a part of my life.”

Over the past few weeks Moskaluke has been texting with Isabella and Merlo to iron out the details of their collaboration. They’ve discussed their outfits, the songs they’ll sing, and how excited they are to meet Twain for the first time.

Moskaluke will perform ”Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” while Merlo is down for a rendition of ”Life’s About to Get Good,” Twain’s comeback single released last year. Isabella is set to offer her take on ”Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?” one of the singer’s earlier tracks.

They’ll unite to sing “Honey, I’m Home,” a foot-stomping finish to their set.

Moskaluke, 28, grew up in Saskatchewan during the 1990s when she says artists like Twain, Faith Hill, Martina McBride and LeAnn Rimes ruled over the country music airwaves.

“For me, Shania was the one really paving the way,” she says.

Moskaluke has a few other things to be excited about at this year’s show. She’s tied with Brett Kissel for the most CCMA nominations — they each have six. Merlo is nominated for female artist of the year.

“Brett always cleans house,” Moskaluke says of her friend. “Year after year he has a fantastic career.”

But Moskaluke’s country stardom, which includes three consecutive female artist wins at the CCMAs, is opening new doors in Nashville.

She’s been working on a number of collaborations she’s keeping under wraps, and this summer recorded a Christmas album that’ll be released later this year.

“I always thought I’d have to work really hard to get into the Christmas spirit,” she says of her studio time in July.

“But you can’t hear Christmas spirit, you just have to sing the song… We put up a Christmas tree and that’s it.”

Moskaluke also plans to get married this weekend at her Saskatchewan farm, which she says added another layer of complications to her busy schedule.

“I haven’t had time to breathe. I don’t eat anymore, or sleep, because there’s no time for that,” she jokes.

“I guess I’m overwhelmed with excitement.”

The CCMAs air Sept. 9 on CBC.

Previous story
J. Lo gets emotional at MTV VMAs, a show that feels flat

Just Posted

Council raises concerns about cannabis smoke and health

Smoke Free Bylaw returns to Red Deer city council Sept. 4

Councillors want to represent Red Deer at AUMA

City council approves endorsement

Red Deer woman hopes stolen guitar will be returned

Stolen guitar belong to her late mother

Penhold climber’s death a reminder of the dangers of scrambling

He never returned from his Mount Smuts attempt on Aug. 12.

Children, elderly at risk as smoke from distant fires hangs over parts of B.C.

VANCOUVER — Thick smoke blanketing British Columbia communities far from any flames… Continue reading

WATCH: Medicine River Wildlife Centre opens new playground

The grand opening of the playground was Saturday morning

Alligator kills woman trying to protect her dog at resort

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — A woman who often walked her dog… Continue reading

Patients redirected as water leak shuts down Edmonton hospital’s emergency room

EDMONTON — Ambulances are being redirected to other hospitals after a water… Continue reading

Parks Canada moves second bison bull that wandered out of Banff National Park

BANFF — Parks Canada says a second bison bull that wandered out… Continue reading

Lottery for parent sponsorship to be replaced, more applications to be accepted

OTTAWA — The Trudeau government is scrapping an unpopular lottery system for… Continue reading

Air Canada-led consortium signs deal to buy Aeroplan program from Aimia

TORONTO — A consortium led by Air Canada has reached a deal… Continue reading

Scheer going to India to ‘repair’ relationship after ‘disastrous’ Trudeau trip

OTTAWA — Six months after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s foreign policy prowess… Continue reading

Police chiefs want new data-sharing treaty with U.S. as privacy questions linger

OTTAWA — Canada’s police chiefs are pressing the Trudeau government to sign… Continue reading

Pope on sex abuse: “We showed no care for the little ones”

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis issued a letter to Catholics around the… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month