Obsessions Octet members violinist Yue Deng, cellist player Ronda Metszies, and double bassist John Taylor enchanted the noon-time crowd at First Thursdays in the Snell. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

First Thursdays in the Snell draws a full house

Musical interlude at Red Deer Public Library

Obsessions Octet filled the Snell Auditorium with music and delighted about 110 people who came out for First Thursdays in the Snell.

The lunchtime concerts are free, and audio and video presentations of most First Thursday event are streamed live at https://www.rdpl.org/programs/live.

The Obsessions Octet, who recently returned from a European tour, represented Alberta at an International Jazz Festival in Rochester, N .Y., in a series called Oh Canada that was later broadcast by PBS American Television.

The Edmonton-based group is known for its elegant blend of classical, Latin and jazz elements. To sample their three recordings visit www.obsessionsoctet.com.

First Thursdays, held at the downtown branch of the Red Deer Public Library are presented by the library, Friends of Red Deer Public Library, and Café Noir.


