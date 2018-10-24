Singer Ivan Daines. (Advocate file photo).

Former Central Alberta rodeo pro to entertain as cowboy singer

Ivan Daines and Friends will perform at Murph’s on Nov. 2 and 3

Central Alberta’s saddle bronc champ-turned cowboy singer Ivan Daines will perform his life-based story-songs at at Murph’s Pub and Grill in Red Deer on Nov. 2 and 3.

That’s while the Canadian Finals Rodeo is running at Westerner Park.

Daines, a former champion saddle bronc rider was “excited and happy” to hear the Canadian Finals Rodeo will be in the city Nov. 30 to March 4. Being a rodeo pro for 21 years before hanging up his saddle in 1980, Daines had made a number of trips to the Canadian Finals Rodeo and won the saddle bronc championship twice.

Now Daines is thrilled to entertain rodeo fans with his songs based on personal and Canadian history. They include Humboldt Broncos Strong, Yes I am Canadian, Fort McMurray Wildfire and The True North Strong and Free.

For more information about Ivan Daines and Friends 4 to 7 p.m. shows, please contact the venue.

