Doug Sturrock has written about Canadian rugby in “It’s a Try! The History of Rugby in Canada.” (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Former teacher Doug Sturrock pours a half-century into book on Canadian rugby

Doug Sturrock’s history of Canadian rugby is a labour of love, a half-century in the making.

It started in 1967 with research for a master’s thesis at the University of Alberta — at the suggestion of the late Max Howell, a former Australian rugby international who spent time teaching and coaching in North America. Sturrock completed the project in 1971 but kept delving into the sport’s history when he was asked to be Rugby Canada’s honorary historian in 1972.

After retiring from teaching in 1998, he co-wrote a history of the Meraloma club in Vancouver. That got the research juices flowing again.

While Sturrock had the support of several Rugby Canada executives, he said the organization ultimately did not help with helping get the book out.

So a group of rugby friends raised some $40,000 to finance a book, which resulted in “It’s a Try! The History of Rugby in Canada.” The tome, which weighs in at more than 1,000 pages, came out in 2017 and is now in its second edition.

In researching the thesis, Sturrock spent hours going through microfilm and almost a month travelling from Edmonton to Halifax, interviewing people and visiting libraries.

He hit the road again years later, visiting Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto, Montreal, Fredericton and Halifax over four summers for more research. He started writing the book in 2001.

“The travelling, research, I really enjoyed it,” said Sturrock, an 82-year-old native of Vancouver who now makes his home in nearby Fort Langley. “It probably took a little longer than I originally anticipated. Because I was reading microfilm and looking for rugby, but it’s easy to get sidetracked — if you’re looking on a sports page — on a hockey game or baseball game or some other sporting event, maybe horse racing, that you’re interested in.”

His books covers the beginning of rugby in Canada, with British military and immigrants believed to have brought the game across the Atlantic. It runs through 2011, capturing the upheaval in Rugby Canada as the sport turned professional.

“As we have marched towards the new professional age, others in the top 12 of world rugby have been sprinting,” Keith Wilkinson, former director of national senior men’s teams, said at the time in a comment that remains true today.

The book also serves as an exhaustive record of teams coming to Canada and Canadian sides touring abroad, with pages of photos and scores.

Sturrock, a former scrum half and wing, played rugby at the University of British Columbia before serving as a high school coach for 39 years. He taught at four schools, ending his teaching career at Vancouver’s Magee Secondary School.

Previous story
Thousands of fans view casket of XXXTentacion
Next story
Queen Elizabeth II ‘under the weather,’ cancels appearance

Just Posted

Alberta economy has recovered two-thirds of recession losses: government

EDMONTON — The Alberta government says the provincial economy has recovered about… Continue reading

New Brunswick set for cannabis retail but first year sales less than forecast

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick says it will be ready for cannabis sales… Continue reading

Mike Duffy lawyers raise spectre of past scandal in bid to sue Senate

OTTAWA — Sen. Mike Duffy’s lawyers are recalling the political scandal surrounding… Continue reading

CFL Eskimos brass on northern visits to talk about name, ‘where we fit in’

INUVIK, N.W.T. — Officials from the Edmonton Eskimos Canadian Football League club… Continue reading

Kroger to test grocery deliveries with driverless cars

SAN FRANCISCO — Kroger Co. is about to test whether it can… Continue reading

WATCH: Mayor’s Garden Party attracts up to 400 people to City Hall Park

Lemonade and cake served, music played

Union launches ‘I Shop Canada’ campaign to counter U.S. trade moves

Canada’s largest private sector union is launching a national social media campaign… Continue reading

Canadians dodged paying feds up to $3B in taxes on foreign income: CRA

OTTAWA — Canadians dodged paying Ottawa somewhere between $800 million and $3… Continue reading

Joe Jackson turned his children into stars, but at a price

NEW YORK — Joe Jackson once had his own dreams of success.… Continue reading

Queen Elizabeth II ‘under the weather,’ cancels appearance

LONDON — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II is feeling poorly and… Continue reading

Former teacher Doug Sturrock pours a half-century into book on Canadian rugby

Doug Sturrock’s history of Canadian rugby is a labour of love, a… Continue reading

Move over UPS truck: Amazon delivery vans to hit the street

SEATTLE — Your Amazon packages, which usually show up in a UPS… Continue reading

Goodbye, Geoffrey: Toys R Us closing its last stores

NEW YORK — Toys R Us is closing its last U.S. stores… Continue reading

Past pot conviction won’t automatically prevent involvement in cannabis industry

OTTAWA — The federal government is imposing strict regulations aimed at ensuring… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month