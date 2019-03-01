Foundation of Prince’s second wife to honour him at gala

NEW YORK — Andra Day, Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics and Philip Bailey and Verdine White of Earth, Wind & Fire will perform during a fundraising gala honouring Prince to benefit the foundation of his second wife, Manuela Testolini.

The evening Sunday to raise money for In a Perfect World will be hosted by Anthony Anderson. Bobby Brown, Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles, Chaka Khan and Prince’s “Purple Rain” co-star Apollonia Kotero were scheduled to attend.

Testolini, who was married to the late megastar from 2001 to 2007, told The Associated Press on Friday that performances will be heavy on Prince music. About 250 people are expected to attend in Los Angeles.

Prince came to mind as an honoree because In a Perfect World just completed construction of its 30th school in the same Malawi village where Testolini honoured him with a school soon after his death in 2016, she said.

Known for his quiet philanthropy, Prince and Testolini met at his own foundation and he later encouraged her to continue that work.

“Prince was such a big part of the beginnings of In a Perfect World,” she said. “He was our first and most ardent supporter. We thought it was a good time to take a step back and really recognize him.”

In a Perfect world honoured Quincy Jones in 2017. This is the group’s second gala. The foundation works in Africa and elsewhere around the world and in the United States on initiatives benefiting underserved educators and young people.

Andre Cymone, a childhood friend and early bandmate of Prince, will collect the award on Prince’s behalf. Prince spent several years living with Cymone and his family growing up.

“They really were like brothers,” Testolini said. “Andre was there for the beginnings of not only Prince’s music career but also him developing as a person. Andre’s mother was very involved in the community and involved in the Urban League and other things. That certainly had an impact on him being outspoken and involved in the community as he was.”

Previous story
‘Will and Grace’ star to present icon award to Kids in the Hall at CSAs

Just Posted

Canada Winter Games to finish in style

Closing Ceremonies starts at 6:30 p.m. at Enmax Centrium Saturday

Team Alberta’s judo competitors set records

Women win first Canada Games team gold outside of Quebec or Ontario

Anticipation builds over Red Deer College’s new name

Announcement to be made Tuesday

Woman faces murder charge

Victim identified as Matthew Berresford

Extra driving training for school buses questioned

Alberta School Boards Association predicts driver shortage

Fashion Fridays: The white blazer

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

PHOTO: Bif Naked

Canada Winter Games mascot Waskasoo joined Bif Naked on stage on Wednesday… Continue reading

Police seek help identifying electronic store thieves

Red Deer RCMP are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying suspects… Continue reading

McDavid and Oilers hand Senators sixth straight loss

OTTAWA — Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers were able to overcome… Continue reading

‘Will and Grace’ star to present icon award to Kids in the Hall at CSAs

TORONTO — “Will and Grace” star Eric McCormack is slated to toast… Continue reading

‘Northern Rescue’ star William Baldwin faced real-life danger with mudslide

TORONTO — William Baldwin has been through some harrowing emergency situations, both… Continue reading

Sylvan Lake woman spreads love of reading to Africa

Library Director Caroline Vandriel recently returned from Uganda where she helped build a library

YouTube suspends comments on videos of kids

SAN FRANCISCO — YouTube said Thursday it will turn off comments on… Continue reading

Parent frustration mounting over snow days: ‘A nightmare this winter’

It’s a decision that sparks joy for some, and chaos for others:… Continue reading

Most Read