Fox: Sean Hannity has our full support

Fox: Sean Hannity has our full support

NEW YORK — Fox News Channel says its management was unaware until it came out in court that host Sean Hannity shared a lawyer with President Donald Trump, but that Hannity “continues to have our full support.”

Fox said in a statement Tuesday that it had reviewed the matter and spoken to Hannity about the announcement that Michael Cohen had represented him. That was revealed in a court hearing on Monday about the FBI’s seizure of records last week from Cohen’s office as part of the probe of Trump’s Russian contacts.

Hannity had described his personal dealings with Cohen as centred on real estate advice, and that he considered it so minimal that he hadn’t seen it necessary to bring it up to anyone.

Previous story
Canadian singer Jann Arden quoted in new James Comey book

Just Posted

Stettler murder victim remembered as devoted husband

To call James Hulkovich a devoted husband would be an understatement. His… Continue reading

Historic Mirror library building purchased

Building was once a rural schoolhouse

WATCH: Demand continues to rise for Red Deer food bank

A food drive across the southern part of Red Deer comes at… Continue reading

Man charged for Innisfail armed robbery, police looking for two more suspects

A Central Alberta man was charged for an armed robbery at an… Continue reading

Central Middle School students created a customized table for Ellen DeGeneres

Sawing For Schools Club next aims to grow produce in the classroom

Watch: Above average snow in April in Red Deer so far

A wet white blanket of snow covered the city of Red Deer… Continue reading

Watch: Starbucks to close more than 8,000 stores for racial-bias education on May 29

PHILADELPHIA - Starbucks will close more than 8,000 U.S. stores for an… Continue reading

Watch: Above average snow in April in Red Deer so far

A wet white blanket of snow covered the city of Red Deer… Continue reading

Canadian singer Jann Arden quoted in new James Comey book

TORONTO — Canadian singer Jann Arden has always had a realistic outlook… Continue reading

Red Deer-Mountain View MP to host town hall in Bowden to discuss rural crime, marijuana legislation

Though crime will be at the centre of an upcoming town hall,… Continue reading

Is Canada losing its love for Tim Hortons?

One-third of Canadians say they think less of the franchise, poll says

Trudeau addresses France’s National Assembly, touts progressive common ground

PARIS — With trademark rhetorical flourish, Justin Trudeau delivered a message of… Continue reading

Blood stain analyst testifies about the gruesome scene at Johnston’s home

HALIFAX — A Halifax jury has heard from a blood stain pattern… Continue reading

Abdelrazik torture lawsuit to proceed after mediation cancelled

OTTAWA — A Montreal man’s lawsuit over his detention and alleged torture… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month