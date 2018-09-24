Children’s entertainer Fred Penner. (Advocate file photo).

Fred Penner entertains this week at two wildly different Red Deer shows

Kids’ show on Saturday, Friday’s show, with burlesque entertainers, to benefit RDSO

Juno-Award-winning children’s entertainer Fred Penner is performing twice in Red Deer this week at two very different shows.

The musician will share the stage with some burlesque bedfellows when he holds a fundraising concert Friday, Sept. 28, for the Red Deer Symphony Orchestra.

Then on Saturday, Sept. 29, kids and families can enjoy a free show at the Memorial Centre during Alberta Culture Days.

The beloved Winnipeg entertainer, known for such childhood ditties as Fishin,’ This is My Word, and Rain, just won his 4th Juno Award win for Children’s Album of the Year for Hear The Music. The release is jam-packed with 14 freshly composed songs featuring a roll call of marquee Canadian talent including Ron Sexsmith, Alex Cuba, Basia Bulat, The Good Lovelies, Terra Lightfoot, Afie Jurvanen (a.k.a Bahamas) — plus backup vocals from Fred’s own family.

The Bo’s RDSO fundraiser at 7 p.m. Friday also includes some wildly different and distinctly adult-themed entertainment — performances by The Dirrty Show, and the Calgary Cabaret, a burlesque group. Tickets are available from the venue.

For parents who would like to take their young kids to see Fred Penner, he’s also performing a free City of Red Deer-sponsored concert Saturday, Sept. 29. at the Memorial Centre. The show is at 3 p.m., but free tickets will start to be given out from 1 p.m. at the venue, during Alberta Culture Days.

Previous story
The Latest: Cosby judge weighs hearing on ‘predator’ status

Just Posted

Diesel spilled in Penhold neighbourhood

Penhold Fire Department responded

Rebels drop home opener to Oil Kings

The Edmonton Oil Kings were simply better than the Red Deer Rebels… Continue reading

House fire in Penhold

Damage estimated at $30,000

Red Deer Players host play reading for public

Audience feedback for playwright

Sylvan Lake cleanup cancelled

Weather prompts cancellation

RDC Kings topple Medicine Hat College Rattlers

Kings Matheus Alves scores twice in the win

The Latest: Cosby judge weighs hearing on ‘predator’ status

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — The Latest on Bill Cosby’s sentencing hearing (all times… Continue reading

Mystery around disappearance of Chinese star Fan Bingbing

BEIJING — X-Men star Fan Bingbing’s Beijing management office is dark and… Continue reading

Will Smith bungee jump is latest stunt near Grand Canyon

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — At the end of the 1991 movie “Thelma &… Continue reading

Score! Scrabble dictionary adds ‘OK,’ ‘ew’ to official play

NEW YORK — Scrabble players, time to rethink your game because 300… Continue reading

Actor James Woods bashes Twitter after getting locked out

MINNEAPOLIS — Actor James Woods has been locked out of his Twitter… Continue reading

Mandela: A life of soaring symbolism, now harnessed by UN

JOHANNESBURG — Nelson Mandela’s South African journey from anti-apartheid leader to prisoner… Continue reading

The Latest: UN leader calls drug problem ‘alarming’

CAMEROON, Cameroon — The Latest on the United Nations General Assembly (all… Continue reading

Trudeau arrives at United Nations, hoping to re-establish Canada on world stage

UNITED NATIONS, N.Y. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has arrived at the… Continue reading

Most Read