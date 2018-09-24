Fred Penner entertains this week at two wildly different Red Deer shows

Juno-Award-winning children’s entertainer Fred Penner is performing twice in Red Deer this week at two very different shows.

The musician will share the stage with some burlesque bedfellows when he holds a fundraising concert Friday, Sept. 28, for the Red Deer Symphony Orchestra.

Then on Saturday, Sept. 29, kids and families can enjoy a free show at the Memorial Centre during Alberta Culture Days.

The beloved Winnipeg entertainer, known for such childhood ditties as Fishin,’ This is My Word, and Rain, just won his 4th Juno Award win for Children’s Album of the Year for Hear The Music. The release is jam-packed with 14 freshly composed songs featuring a roll call of marquee Canadian talent including Ron Sexsmith, Alex Cuba, Basia Bulat, The Good Lovelies, Terra Lightfoot, Afie Jurvanen (a.k.a Bahamas) — plus backup vocals from Fred’s own family.

The Bo’s RDSO fundraiser at 7 p.m. Friday also includes some wildly different and distinctly adult-themed entertainment — performances by The Dirrty Show, and the Calgary Cabaret, a burlesque group. Tickets are available from the venue.

For parents who would like to take their young kids to see Fred Penner, he’s also performing a free City of Red Deer-sponsored concert Saturday, Sept. 29. at the Memorial Centre. The show is at 3 p.m., but free tickets will start to be given out from 1 p.m. at the venue, during Alberta Culture Days.