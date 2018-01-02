Visitors try to keep warm at the brink of the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ont., as cold weather continues through much of the province on Friday, December 29, 2017. Rob Thiessen, an occupational therapist and part-time musician from Oak Lake, Man., and his brother-in-law Joe Kaonga have released a music video parody of the ’80s song “Africa” by U.S. rock band Toto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Lynett

‘Froze my brain up in Canada:’ Chilly Manitoba musician parodies Toto’s ‘Africa’

THE CANADIAN PRESS

OAK LAKE, Man. — It’s as if Canadian hosers Bob and Doug McKenzie did a mash-up with Weird Al Yankovic.

Rob Thiessen, an occupational therapist and part-time musician from Oak Lake, Man., and his brother-in-law Joe Kaonga have released a music video parody of the ’80s song “Africa” by U.S. rock band Toto.

The new version about Manitoba’s recent bone-numbing temperatures had attracted 171,000 views as of early Tuesday afternoon on Thiessen’s Facebook page.

“Hey! We’re coming to you from Manitoba, Canada, where it is cold outside tonight,” says Thiessen, who is wearing a parka and a winter hat with earflaps, as he sits in front of a crackling outdoor fire.

“I’m here with my brother-in-law Joe who is originally from?”

“Zambia,” chimes in Kaonga.

“You’ll get used to it said no one ever,” says Thiessen.

“This cold snap has been just ridiculous and getting way too long. I was recently learning the ‘Africa’ song by Toto … and had the song in my head, and was looking out the window at the bitter cold, and kind of feeling miserable. The words just came to me: ‘I froze my brain up in Canada,”’ Thiessen, 36, explained in a telephone interview.

“I love being a Canadian and the cold is part of who we are, right? I’m happy to share that around.”

The music video includes the two men playing snow volleyball in their shirt sleeves, Thiessen sticking his tongue on a cold metal pole and him using jumper cables to jump-start a seemingly frozen Kaonga.

“It’s -50 with the wind chill tonight. They say it’s colder here than in the south or even in the North Pole,” sings Thiessen.

To add to the Canadian authenticity, the song’s drumming involves Kaonga tapping away on a Tim Hortons coffee cup.

“All it is (is) a Tim Hortons coffee cup, a guitar and then our vocals,” Thiessen said in the interview.

It’s not his first attempt at parody. When a blizzard knocked out power to his house last year, he wrote and performed a version of George Harrison’s “Here Comes the Sun” — except Thiessen’s version was called “We Need the Sun.”

“I don’t know if you’d say I’m enjoying it much, but more like it’s a responsibility to try to do my part with what I can to keep people cheered up,” he said.

“I recognize fame is fleeting.”

Find the parody on the web: https://youtu.be/DzK46eXTYq0

Previous story
A full spectrum of art can be seen at Red Deer’s First Friday gallery openings this month

Just Posted

Speaker series brings ghost towns to Red Deer Museum

Stories by Innisfail author Johnnie Bachusky

Clearwater County puts administration building project on hold

County council wants to explore other all options for easing crowded municipal buildings

Clearwater County looking to improve Internet service

Better Internet and cellphone service seen as crucial for economic development

Rocky RCMP seeks home invasion suspect

Public are warned not to approach Keehoo Rick Cardinal

Hockey player with Red Deer ties heading to Olympics

Noah Welch has summered in Red Deer and practised with local teams

Reader photo: Icy explosion

Jason Zackowski of Red Deer snaps an interesting photo

Arctic cold causes problems for waterfowl, boats

INDIANAPOLIS — The Latest on the dangerously cold temperatures gripping much of… Continue reading

Central Alberta Humane Society cared for 700 cats in 2017

With an intake of 700 cats in 2017 — a 20 per… Continue reading

12 killed in Costa Rica plane crash

10 U.S. citizens including families from Florida, NY die in Costa Rica plane crash

Authorities investigating what led to deadly Colorado shooting

Four deputies were wounded and one killed in Colorado attack

Regulations to protect killer whales working

Study finds U.S. regulations to protect killer whales near B.C. coast effective

Halifax takes the plunge despite bitter cold

Halifax kicks off New Year’s Day polar bear dips in spite of extreme cold

Gathering held for Kelowna murder victims

Family, friends and colleagues gather in Kelowna for ceremony to honour murdered mother and girls

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month